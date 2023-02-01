Wednesday, Feb. 1

EAST

Army 71, Lehigh 69

Babson 61, Wheaton 55

Bridgewater (Mass.) 85, Salem St. 67

Bryant 71, Maine 53

Bucknell 78, American 71

Catholic 86, Goucher 60

Creighton 63, Georgetown 53

Elizabethtown 54, Juniata 51

Emerson 71, Worcester Tech 66

Grove City 80, Bethany (WV) 56

Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 70

Kings (Pa.) 74, Misericordia 64

La Salle 75, George Washington 64

Manhattanville 61, St. Joseph's (LI) 52

Mass. College 66, Fitchburg St. 64

Mass.-Lowell 66, Albany (NY) 50

Mercy 95, Cheyney Wolves 51

Navy 53, Lafayette 34

Pace 77, St. Anselm 56

Penn State-Altoona 116, Mount Aloysius 93

Rowan 101, Rutgers-Camden 86

S. New Hampshire 81, Bentley 76

Saint Joseph's 64, Rhode Island 50

Scranton 83, Susquehanna 78

Slippery Rock 72, Gannon 68

Springfield 91, MIT 74

UMBC 69, Binghamton 55

Ursinus 72, Haverford 66

W. New England 89, Roger Williams 78

Washington & Jefferson 65, Allegheny 63

Western Connecticut Wolves 98, Rhode Island Coll. 59

Westfield St. 68, Framingham St. 57

York (Pa.) 72, Albright 69

SOUTH

Auburn 94, Georgia 73

Belmont Abbey 75, Erskine 61

Campbell 78, SC-Upstate 66

Converse 76, North Greenville 73

ETSU 77, Wofford 52

Elizabeth City St. 91, Mid-Atlantic Christian 67

Florida 67, Tennessee 54

Furman 79, Chattanooga 58

Gardner-Webb 67, Charleston Southern 59

George Mason 70, UMass 59

Guilford 75, Ferrum 65

Hampden-Sydney 73, Va. Wesleyan 66

Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 58

Pittsburgh 65, North Carolina 64

Radford 67, Presbyterian 59

Randolph Macon 96, Shenandoah 41

Rollins 75, Tampa 60

S. Virginia 73, Greensboro 60

Samford 85, W. Carolina 77

South Florida 71, East Carolina 63

St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 62

UNC-Pembroke 86, Southern Wesleyan 64

Virginia St. 84, Livingstone 65

Winthrop 76, Longwood 74

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 81, Tulsa 55

John Carroll 91, Heidelberg 82

Marietta 68, Muskingum 65

Mount Union 102, Baldwin Wallace 69

Otterbein 75, Ohio Northern 58

Purdue 80, Penn St. 60

Trine 65, Albion 41

Wabash 89, DePauw 79

Wilmington (Ohio) 76, Capital 73

Xavier 85, Providence 83, OT

FAR WEST

Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 65

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

