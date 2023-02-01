Wednesday, Feb. 1
EAST
Army 71, Lehigh 69
Babson 61, Wheaton 55
Bridgewater (Mass.) 85, Salem St. 67
Bryant 71, Maine 53
Bucknell 78, American 71
Catholic 86, Goucher 60
Creighton 63, Georgetown 53
Elizabethtown 54, Juniata 51
Emerson 71, Worcester Tech 66
Grove City 80, Bethany (WV) 56
Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 70
Kings (Pa.) 74, Misericordia 64
La Salle 75, George Washington 64
Manhattanville 61, St. Joseph's (LI) 52
Mass. College 66, Fitchburg St. 64
Mass.-Lowell 66, Albany (NY) 50
Mercy 95, Cheyney Wolves 51
Navy 53, Lafayette 34
Pace 77, St. Anselm 56
Penn State-Altoona 116, Mount Aloysius 93
Rowan 101, Rutgers-Camden 86
S. New Hampshire 81, Bentley 76
Saint Joseph's 64, Rhode Island 50
Scranton 83, Susquehanna 78
Slippery Rock 72, Gannon 68
Springfield 91, MIT 74
UMBC 69, Binghamton 55
Ursinus 72, Haverford 66
W. New England 89, Roger Williams 78
Washington & Jefferson 65, Allegheny 63
Western Connecticut Wolves 98, Rhode Island Coll. 59
Westfield St. 68, Framingham St. 57
York (Pa.) 72, Albright 69
SOUTH
Auburn 94, Georgia 73
Belmont Abbey 75, Erskine 61
Campbell 78, SC-Upstate 66
Converse 76, North Greenville 73
ETSU 77, Wofford 52
Elizabeth City St. 91, Mid-Atlantic Christian 67
Florida 67, Tennessee 54
Furman 79, Chattanooga 58
Gardner-Webb 67, Charleston Southern 59
George Mason 70, UMass 59
Guilford 75, Ferrum 65
Hampden-Sydney 73, Va. Wesleyan 66
Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 58
Pittsburgh 65, North Carolina 64
Radford 67, Presbyterian 59
Randolph Macon 96, Shenandoah 41
Rollins 75, Tampa 60
S. Virginia 73, Greensboro 60
Samford 85, W. Carolina 77
South Florida 71, East Carolina 63
St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 62
UNC-Pembroke 86, Southern Wesleyan 64
Virginia St. 84, Livingstone 65
Winthrop 76, Longwood 74
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 81, Tulsa 55
John Carroll 91, Heidelberg 82
Marietta 68, Muskingum 65
Mount Union 102, Baldwin Wallace 69
Otterbein 75, Ohio Northern 58
Purdue 80, Penn St. 60
Trine 65, Albion 41
Wabash 89, DePauw 79
Wilmington (Ohio) 76, Capital 73
Xavier 85, Providence 83, OT
FAR WEST
Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 65
