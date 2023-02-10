Friday, Feb. 10
EAST
Iona 80, Canisius 59
Kent St. 72, Buffalo 65
SOUTH
ETSU 69, VMI 65
William Peace 77, Mary Baldwin 73
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 86, Concordia (St.P.) 59
Crown (Minn.) 79, Bethany Lutheran 74
Minn. Duluth 83, Mary 68
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 85, Minn.-Crookston 77
Minn.-Morris 100, Martin Luther 74
Mount Union 73, Capital 61
North Central 80, Wis.-Superior 76
Northern St. 85, Bemidji St. 63
SW Minnesota 69, Upper Iowa 60
Sioux Falls 67, Winona St. 62
St. Cloud St. 107, Minot St. 105, OT
FAR WEST
Hawaii 69, UC San Diego 62
