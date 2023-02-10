Friday, Feb. 10

EAST

Iona 80, Canisius 59

Kent St. 72, Buffalo 65

SOUTH

ETSU 69, VMI 65

William Peace 77, Mary Baldwin 73

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 86, Concordia (St.P.) 59

Crown (Minn.) 79, Bethany Lutheran 74

Minn. Duluth 83, Mary 68

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 85, Minn.-Crookston 77

Minn.-Morris 100, Martin Luther 74

Mount Union 73, Capital 61

North Central 80, Wis.-Superior 76

Northern St. 85, Bemidji St. 63

SW Minnesota 69, Upper Iowa 60

Sioux Falls 67, Winona St. 62

St. Cloud St. 107, Minot St. 105, OT

FAR WEST

Hawaii 69, UC San Diego 62

