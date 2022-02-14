Monday, Feb. 14
EAST
Colgate 69, Lafayette 61
Keystone 77, Bryn Athyn 68
New Hampshire 68, UMBC 62
St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Louis 79
SOUTH
Austin Peay 62, E. Illinois 54
UNC-Wilmington 80, William & Mary 73, OT
