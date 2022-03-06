Sunday, Mar. 6

EAST

Binghamton 72, New Hampshire 69

Colgate 81, Lehigh 61

Coll. of Charleston 92, Hofstra 76

Delaware 66, Drexel 56

Hartford 61, Albany (NY) 49

Navy 85, Boston U. 80, OT

Rutgers 59, Penn St. 58

Temple 75, South Florida 47

Towson 68, Northeastern 61

UMBC 93, Mass.-Lowell 85, OT

Vermont 98, NJIT 59

SOUTH

Chattanooga 79, Wofford 56

Furman 71, Samford 68

Georgia St. 71, Appalachian St. 66

Longwood 79, Winthrop 58

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, Troy 57

Memphis 75, Houston 61

UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 58

MIDWEST

Illinois 74, Iowa 72

Loyola Chicago 64, Drake 58

Michigan 75, Ohio St. 69

Michigan St. 77, Maryland 67

Nebraska 74, Wisconsin 73

Northwestern 75, Minnesota 62

Oral Roberts 80, W. Illinois 68

SOUTHWEST

SMU 74, Tulane 68

Tulsa 73, UCF 72

FAR WEST

Santa Clara 91, Portland 67

South Dakota 74, UMKC 61

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you