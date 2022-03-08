Tuesday, Mar. 8
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Coast
Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46
Clemson 70, NC State 64
Atlantic Sun
Bellarmine 77, Jacksonville 72
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Rider 79, Manhattan 67
