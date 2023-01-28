Saturday, Jan. 28
EAST
Albertus Magnus 95, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 75
American 73, Navy 69
Army 66, Holy Cross 55
Babson 60, Emerson 56
Bethany (WV) 83, Chatham 65
Binghamton 84, Bryant 67
CCSU 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 74
Cairn 81, Valley Forge 41
Catholic 82, Moravian 60
Cazenovia 72, Northern Vermont-Johnson 66
Clark 84, MIT 64
Colgate 69, Lafayette 57
Cornell 80, Brown 73
Cortland 89, Plattsburgh 71
Dartmouth 83, Columbia 73
Dean 74, Lasell 65
Delaware 81, Northeastern 78
E. Connecticut 79, Plymouth St. 75
Emmanuel 73, Anna Maria 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Merrimack 71
Farmingdale St. 74, Sarah Lawrence 49
Fordham 85, George Washington 70
Franklin & Marshall 92, Washington College (Md.) 76
Georgian Court 86, Bridgeport 72
Gordon 88, Endicott 80
Hartwick 73, Keuka 70
Haverford 64, McDaniel 52
Johns Hopkins 77, Swarthmore 67
Kean 84, NJ City 74
Keene St. 90, Rhode Island Coll. 68
Kings (Pa.) 73, FDU-Florham 63
La Roche 77, Pitt.-Bradford 72
Loyola (Md.) 80, Bucknell 66
Manhattanville 87, St. Joseph's (NY) 66
Muhlenberg 72, Gettysburg 62
New England Coll. 91, Lesley 59
New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 65
Norwich 78, Rivier 72
Penn 83, Harvard 68
Penn State-Altoona 129, Hilbert 90
Penn State-Erie 87, Mount Aloysius 50
Regis College 74, Johnson & Wales (RI) 71
Rhode Island 72, La Salle 70
S. Maine 69, Castleton 39
SUNY-Delhi 71, SUNY-Cobleskill 56
SUNY-IT 83, SUNY-Canton 79
Saint Elizabeth 74, Rosemont 58
Salve Regina 78, Curry 66
Scranton 74, Goucher 67
St. Thomas Aquinas 103, Staten Island 62
Stockton 83, William Paterson 73
Stonehill 82, Sacred Heart 81
Towson 92, William & Mary 73
Trinity (Conn.) 71, Amherst 50
Utica 95, Sage 66
Vermont 74, UMBC 68
Wells 62, Penn St.-Abington 60
Wentworth 84, Suffolk 68
West Virginia 80, Auburn 77
Westfield St. 69, Mass. College 60
Wheaton 99, Coast Guard 60
Williams 75, Bates 59
Wilson College 67, Keystone 52
Worcester St. 80, Salem St. 71
Worcester Tech 83, Springfield 58
SOUTH
Averett 62, Randolph 41
Barton 70, Erskine 55
Bridgewater (Va.) 54, Va. Wesleyan 52
Chattanooga 73, ETSU 64
Duke 86, Georgia Tech 43
Elon 72, Drexel 58
Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 58
Greensboro 93, Methodist 81
James Madison 58, Louisiana-Monroe 45
Mary Baldwin 91, Brevard 71
Mercer 74, The Citadel 65
Monmouth (NJ) 79, NC A&T 64
Morehead St. 55, SIU-Edwardsville 50
Murray St. 74, Missouri St. 71
NC State 79, Wake Forest 77
NC Wesleyan 71, S. Virginia 66
Pfeiffer 98, William Peace 86
Queens (NC) 71, Stetson 65
Radford 55, SC-Upstate 52
South Alabama 77, Troy 60
Southern Miss. 67, Texas St. 58
Temple 77, UCF 70, OT
Tennessee St. 83, Lindenwood (Mo.) 66
Texas Tech 76, LSU 68
UNC-Asheville 78, Campbell 65
Virginia 76, Boston College 57
W. Carolina 71, VMI 65
Winthrop 76, Presbyterian 58
Wofford 85, Samford 77
MIDWEST
Akron 83, Ohio 77
Alma 75, Kalamazoo 69
Ashland 74, Tiffin 61
Calvin 66, Adrian 41
Carleton 65, St. Mary's (Minn.) 63
Creighton 84, Xavier 67
Dayton 86, Richmond 60
E. Michigan 74, Miami (Ohio) 69
Earlham 70, Anderson (Ind.) 62
Hanover 95, Defiance 82
Heidelberg 92, Wilmington (Ohio) 59
Illinois 61, Wisconsin 51
Indiana St. 79, N. Iowa 71
Lakeland 81, Illinois Tech 79
Marquette 89, DePaul 69
Missouri 78, Iowa St. 61
Mount Union 73, Ohio Northern 66
Northwestern 81, Minnesota 61
Notre Dame 76, Louisville 62
Otterbein 91, Muskingum 61
Rose-Hulman 67, Mount St. Joseph 57
Toledo 91, Bowling Green 77
Transylvania 67, Bluffton 43
Trine 73, Olivet 52
W. Illinois 81, S. Dakota St. 73, OT
Wabash 74, Kenyon 69
Wittenberg 63, Denison 55
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Cincinnati 69
Jacksonville 74, Cent. Arkansas 64
Louisiana Tech 66, UTSA 55
Oklahoma 93, Alabama 69
UAB 70, Rice 52
FAR WEST
Chicago St. 101, Aurora 66
Marietta 86, Baldwin Wallace 84
N. Arizona 83, N. Colorado 73
UC Riverside 72, UC San Diego 65
