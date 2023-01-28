Saturday, Jan. 28

EAST

Albertus Magnus 95, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 75

American 73, Navy 69

Army 66, Holy Cross 55

Babson 60, Emerson 56

Bethany (WV) 83, Chatham 65

Binghamton 84, Bryant 67

CCSU 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 74

Cairn 81, Valley Forge 41

Catholic 82, Moravian 60

Cazenovia 72, Northern Vermont-Johnson 66

Clark 84, MIT 64

Colgate 69, Lafayette 57

Cornell 80, Brown 73

Cortland 89, Plattsburgh 71

Dartmouth 83, Columbia 73

Dean 74, Lasell 65

Delaware 81, Northeastern 78

E. Connecticut 79, Plymouth St. 75

Emmanuel 73, Anna Maria 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Merrimack 71

Farmingdale St. 74, Sarah Lawrence 49

Fordham 85, George Washington 70

Franklin & Marshall 92, Washington College (Md.) 76

Georgian Court 86, Bridgeport 72

Gordon 88, Endicott 80

Hartwick 73, Keuka 70

Haverford 64, McDaniel 52

Johns Hopkins 77, Swarthmore 67

Kean 84, NJ City 74

Keene St. 90, Rhode Island Coll. 68

Kings (Pa.) 73, FDU-Florham 63

La Roche 77, Pitt.-Bradford 72

Loyola (Md.) 80, Bucknell 66

Manhattanville 87, St. Joseph's (NY) 66

Muhlenberg 72, Gettysburg 62

New England Coll. 91, Lesley 59

New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 65

Norwich 78, Rivier 72

Penn 83, Harvard 68

Penn State-Altoona 129, Hilbert 90

Penn State-Erie 87, Mount Aloysius 50

Regis College 74, Johnson & Wales (RI) 71

Rhode Island 72, La Salle 70

S. Maine 69, Castleton 39

SUNY-Delhi 71, SUNY-Cobleskill 56

SUNY-IT 83, SUNY-Canton 79

Saint Elizabeth 74, Rosemont 58

Salve Regina 78, Curry 66

Scranton 74, Goucher 67

St. Thomas Aquinas 103, Staten Island 62

Stockton 83, William Paterson 73

Stonehill 82, Sacred Heart 81

Towson 92, William & Mary 73

Trinity (Conn.) 71, Amherst 50

Utica 95, Sage 66

Vermont 74, UMBC 68

Wells 62, Penn St.-Abington 60

Wentworth 84, Suffolk 68

West Virginia 80, Auburn 77

Westfield St. 69, Mass. College 60

Wheaton 99, Coast Guard 60

Williams 75, Bates 59

Wilson College 67, Keystone 52

Worcester St. 80, Salem St. 71

Worcester Tech 83, Springfield 58

SOUTH

Averett 62, Randolph 41

Barton 70, Erskine 55

Bridgewater (Va.) 54, Va. Wesleyan 52

Chattanooga 73, ETSU 64

Duke 86, Georgia Tech 43

Elon 72, Drexel 58

Gardner-Webb 86, High Point 58

Greensboro 93, Methodist 81

James Madison 58, Louisiana-Monroe 45

Mary Baldwin 91, Brevard 71

Mercer 74, The Citadel 65

Monmouth (NJ) 79, NC A&T 64

Morehead St. 55, SIU-Edwardsville 50

Murray St. 74, Missouri St. 71

NC State 79, Wake Forest 77

NC Wesleyan 71, S. Virginia 66

Pfeiffer 98, William Peace 86

Queens (NC) 71, Stetson 65

Radford 55, SC-Upstate 52

South Alabama 77, Troy 60

Southern Miss. 67, Texas St. 58

Temple 77, UCF 70, OT

Tennessee St. 83, Lindenwood (Mo.) 66

Texas Tech 76, LSU 68

UNC-Asheville 78, Campbell 65

Virginia 76, Boston College 57

W. Carolina 71, VMI 65

Winthrop 76, Presbyterian 58

Wofford 85, Samford 77

MIDWEST

Akron 83, Ohio 77

Alma 75, Kalamazoo 69

Ashland 74, Tiffin 61

Calvin 66, Adrian 41

Carleton 65, St. Mary's (Minn.) 63

Creighton 84, Xavier 67

Dayton 86, Richmond 60

E. Michigan 74, Miami (Ohio) 69

Earlham 70, Anderson (Ind.) 62

Hanover 95, Defiance 82

Heidelberg 92, Wilmington (Ohio) 59

Illinois 61, Wisconsin 51

Indiana St. 79, N. Iowa 71

Lakeland 81, Illinois Tech 79

Marquette 89, DePaul 69

Missouri 78, Iowa St. 61

Mount Union 73, Ohio Northern 66

Northwestern 81, Minnesota 61

Notre Dame 76, Louisville 62

Otterbein 91, Muskingum 61

Rose-Hulman 67, Mount St. Joseph 57

Toledo 91, Bowling Green 77

Transylvania 67, Bluffton 43

Trine 73, Olivet 52

W. Illinois 81, S. Dakota St. 73, OT

Wabash 74, Kenyon 69

Wittenberg 63, Denison 55

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Cincinnati 69

Jacksonville 74, Cent. Arkansas 64

Louisiana Tech 66, UTSA 55

Oklahoma 93, Alabama 69

UAB 70, Rice 52

FAR WEST

Chicago St. 101, Aurora 66

Marietta 86, Baldwin Wallace 84

N. Arizona 83, N. Colorado 73

UC Riverside 72, UC San Diego 65

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

