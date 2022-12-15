Thursday, Dec. 15

EAST

Mass.-Boston 85, Westfield St. 74

Mercyhurst 82, Nyack 56

Virginia-Wise 94, Limestone 86, OT

Wagner 58, Stony Brook 55

SOUTH

Austin 66, Hendrix 60

Lander 74, Columbus St. 59

Presbyterian 69, Elon 63

SC-Aiken 68, Barton 64

UNC-Pembroke 88, King (Tenn.) 62

West Florida 72, Georgia College 59

MIDWEST

Capital 75, Kalamazoo 57

Hillsdale 80, Findlay 62

Rockhurst 85, Manhattan Christian Thunder 66

Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56

SOUTHWEST

Rice 92, North American 54

Texas A&M International 114, Southwestern Adventist Knights 38

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you