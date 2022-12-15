Thursday, Dec. 15
EAST
Mass.-Boston 85, Westfield St. 74
Mercyhurst 82, Nyack 56
Virginia-Wise 94, Limestone 86, OT
Wagner 58, Stony Brook 55
SOUTH
Austin 66, Hendrix 60
Lander 74, Columbus St. 59
Presbyterian 69, Elon 63
SC-Aiken 68, Barton 64
UNC-Pembroke 88, King (Tenn.) 62
West Florida 72, Georgia College 59
MIDWEST
Capital 75, Kalamazoo 57
Hillsdale 80, Findlay 62
Rockhurst 85, Manhattan Christian Thunder 66
Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56
SOUTHWEST
Rice 92, North American 54
Texas A&M International 114, Southwestern Adventist Knights 38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.