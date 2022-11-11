Friday, Nov. 11
EAST
Boston College 70, Detroit 66
Daemen 65, Georgian Court 60
New Hampshire 83, Fairfield 71
SOUTH
Jacksonville 85, Johnson 34
FAR WEST
Angelo St. 71, N.M. Highlands 60
Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 5:10 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.