Monday, Feb. 14

EAST

Colgate 69, Lafayette 61

New Hampshire 68, UMBC 62

St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Louis 79

SOUTH

Austin Peay 62, E. Illinois 54

UNC-Wilmington 80, William & Mary 73, OT

