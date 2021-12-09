Wednesday, Dec. 8

EAST

Albertus Magnus 102, Anna Maria 76

American 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73

Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62

Bryant 76, New Hampshire 59

Cairn 74, Valley Forge 54

Carson-Newman 83, Virginia-Wise 64

Coast Guard 71, Mitchell 63

College of NJ 79, Kean 68

Daemen 81, Roberts Wesleyan 72

Delaware 68, Lafayette 58

Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59

Fairmont St. 85, Concord 71

George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62

Georgetown 100, UMBC 71

Goucher 54, Gallaudet 47

Haverford 73, Drew 66

Keene St. 86, Plymouth St. 62

La Roche 93, Pitt.-Greensburg 80

Lebanon Valley 71, Stevenson 54

Marist 64, Binghamton 51

Marshall 100, Bluefield 57

Md.-Eastern Shore 102, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 58

Penn St. 74, Wagner 54

Penn St.-Altoona 84, Mount Aloysius 81

Pitt.-Bradford 97, Alfred St. 96

Quinnipiac 72, Dartmouth 69

Regis 79, St. Joseph's (Maine) 73

Rhode Island Coll. 90, S. Maine 81

Robert Morris 99, Lancaster Bible 51

Saint Joseph's 78, Penn 71

St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71

St. Francis (NY) 71, St. Peter's 60

Stony Brook 79, Hofstra 62

Swarthmore 88, Susquehanna 60

W. Virginia St. 67, Wheeling Jesuit 64

West Virginia 56, UConn 53

SOUTH

Auburn-Montgomery 71, North Georgia 60

Averett 74, Randolph 58

Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67

Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73

Emory & Henry 82, S. Virginia 77

FAU 84, Palm Beach Atlantic 63

Florida 85, North Florida 55

Georgia Southern 85, Carver 43

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, McNeese St. 68

Louisiana-Monroe 89, Louisiana College 68

Miami 76, Lipscomb 59

N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62

Newberry 67, Queens (NC) 65

North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45

Samford 74, Alabama St. 64

VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52

Va. Wesleyan 80, Salisbury 57

Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60

W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT

Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70

MIDWEST

Alderson-Broaddus 66, WV Wesleyan 64

Aurora 80, Dominican 52

Buena Vista 76, Nebraska Wesleyan 72

Capital 86, Muskingum 68

Denison 82, Hiram 57

Drake 78, Omaha 70

E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58

Elmhurst 79, Millikin 61

Emporia St. 75, Newman 62

Franklin 64, Spalding 55

Heidelberg 72, Trine 67

Lake Erie 70, Tiffin 57

Lawrence 81, Knox 70

Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63

Michigan St. 75, Minnesota 67

Mount Union 93, John Carroll 83

Ohio St. 85, Towson 74

SE Missouri 75, Evansville 73

SIU-Edwardsville 80, Fort Wayne 59

St. Norbert 76, Marian 57

Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59

Wittenberg 77, DePauw 69

Xavier 96, Ball St. 50

Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 73

Missouri St. 81, UALR 55

SMU 77, Dayton 69

St. Thomas (Texas) 102, Champion Christian 47

TCU 76, Utah 62

Tarleton St. 81, SW Assemblies 75

Texas A&M-CC 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 69

FAR WEST

Arizona 94, Wyoming 65

BYU 82, Utah St. 71

Chapman 95, La Sierra 72

Colorado 60, E. Washington 57

Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84

Long Beach St. 102, Bethesda 69

Montana 66, Air Force 48

S. Utah 60, Utah Valley St. 56

San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56

San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 63

UNLV 76, Seattle 56

