Thursday, Dec. 23
EAST
Wagner 63, Fairfield 50
SOUTH
Vanderbilt 69, BYU 67
MIDWEST
Milwaukee 74, St. Xavier 52
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 69, Weber St. 43
Pepperdine 96, Westmont 69
Stanford 79, Liberty 76
Vanderbilt 68, Hawaii 54
Wyoming 71, N. Iowa 69
Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 33F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 24, 2021 @ 12:36 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.