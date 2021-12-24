Thursday, Dec. 23

EAST

Wagner 63, Fairfield 50

SOUTH

Vanderbilt 69, BYU 67

MIDWEST

Milwaukee 74, St. Xavier 52

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 69, Weber St. 43

Pepperdine 96, Westmont 69

Stanford 79, Liberty 76

Vanderbilt 68, Hawaii 54

Wyoming 71, N. Iowa 69

