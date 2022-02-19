Saturday, Feb. 19

EAST

American 83, Army 67

Bryant 105, Fairleigh Dickinson 93

Colgate 72, Boston U. 53

Dayton 74, Saint Joseph's 62

Farmingdale St. 113, Old Westbury 80

Hofstra 76, Northeastern 73

Holy Cross 55, Navy 50

Niagara 65, Canisius 54

Springfield 91, Coast Guard 81

Syracuse 76, Boston College 56

UConn 72, Xavier 61

UMass 80, La Salle 74

Vermont 86, UMBC 59

Wagner 78, CCSU 68

SOUTH

ETSU 77, The Citadel 67

Florida 63, Auburn 62

Furman 70, Wofford 69

Kentucky 90, Alabama 81

Mississippi 85, Georgia 68

Radford 66, High Point 64

Tulsa 65, South Florida 57

UTEP 84, Southern Miss. 70

W. Carolina 69, Mercer 65

Wake Forest 79, Notre Dame 74

MIDWEST

Bradley 72, Illinois St. 64

Hiram 82, Oberlin 67

Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74

Iowa St. 75, Oklahoma 54

Oral Roberts 87, North Dakota 73

S. Illinois 76, Indiana St. 72

UMKC 85, N. Dakota St. 71

Valparaiso 72, Evansville 56

Youngstown St. 74, IUPUI 61

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 72, TCU 62

St. Thomas (Texas) 62, Colorado College 49

Texas Tech 61, Texas 55

