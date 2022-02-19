Saturday, Feb. 19
EAST
American 83, Army 67
Bryant 105, Fairleigh Dickinson 93
Colgate 72, Boston U. 53
Dayton 74, Saint Joseph's 62
Farmingdale St. 113, Old Westbury 80
Hofstra 76, Northeastern 73
Holy Cross 55, Navy 50
Niagara 65, Canisius 54
Springfield 91, Coast Guard 81
Syracuse 76, Boston College 56
UConn 72, Xavier 61
UMass 80, La Salle 74
Vermont 86, UMBC 59
Wagner 78, CCSU 68
SOUTH
ETSU 77, The Citadel 67
Florida 63, Auburn 62
Furman 70, Wofford 69
Kentucky 90, Alabama 81
Mississippi 85, Georgia 68
Radford 66, High Point 64
Tulsa 65, South Florida 57
UTEP 84, Southern Miss. 70
W. Carolina 69, Mercer 65
Wake Forest 79, Notre Dame 74
MIDWEST
Bradley 72, Illinois St. 64
Hiram 82, Oberlin 67
Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74
Iowa St. 75, Oklahoma 54
Oral Roberts 87, North Dakota 73
S. Illinois 76, Indiana St. 72
UMKC 85, N. Dakota St. 71
Valparaiso 72, Evansville 56
Youngstown St. 74, IUPUI 61
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 72, TCU 62
St. Thomas (Texas) 62, Colorado College 49
Texas Tech 61, Texas 55