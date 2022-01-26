Wednesday, Jan. 26
MIDWEST
Missouri Western 79, Cent. Missouri 65
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Effingham - After a lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy and heart complications, Joshua passed away peacefully at home with his family. Joshua was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his family and friends in Southern NH. He also loved all cars and could tell you about any one of …