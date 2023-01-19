Thursday, Jan. 19
EAST
Anna Maria 76, Norwich 69
Bryant 87, NJIT 75
Delaware 80, William & Mary 53
Hofstra 70, UNC-Wilmington 46
Northeastern 79, Stony Brook 66
Vermont 66, Maine 45
SOUTH
Liberty 66, Jacksonville 52
Louisiana-Monroe 72, Georgia Southern 59
Mercer 69, VMI 61
Middle Tennessee 62, Charlotte 58
Towson 79, NC A&T 67
MIDWEST
Fort Wayne 88, Wright St. 80
Grand Valley St. 82, N. Michigan 77
Michigan St. 70, Rutgers 57
Purdue 61, Minnesota 39
FAR WEST
Biola 61, Hawaii Hilo 54
