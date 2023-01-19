Thursday, Jan. 19

EAST

Anna Maria 76, Norwich 69

Bryant 87, NJIT 75

Delaware 80, William & Mary 53

Hofstra 70, UNC-Wilmington 46

Northeastern 79, Stony Brook 66

Vermont 66, Maine 45

SOUTH

Liberty 66, Jacksonville 52

Louisiana-Monroe 72, Georgia Southern 59

Mercer 69, VMI 61

Middle Tennessee 62, Charlotte 58

Towson 79, NC A&T 67

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 88, Wright St. 80

Grand Valley St. 82, N. Michigan 77

Michigan St. 70, Rutgers 57

Purdue 61, Minnesota 39

FAR WEST

Biola 61, Hawaii Hilo 54

