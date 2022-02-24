Thursday, Feb. 24

EAST

Bryant 86, St. Francis (NY) 69

Coll. of Charleston 99, Delaware 96

DePaul 68, Georgetown 65

Elon 81, Hofstra 55

Fairleigh Dickinson 88, Wagner 86, OT

LIU 85, Merrimack 74

Molloy 81, Daemen 72

Northeastern 62, William & Mary 28

Queens (NY) 63, D'Youville 56

Sacred Heart 77, Mount St. Mary's 65

Siena 78, Quinnipiac 71

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, CCSU 63

UNC-Wilmington 69, Drexel 63

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 68, Mississippi College 57

Barton 100, Lees-Mcrae 81

Belmont Abbey 110, Southern Wesleyan 91

Charlotte 64, FIU 55

Kentucky Wesleyan 86, Lake Erie 73

King (Tenn.) 93, Chowan 88

Lee 71, Christian Brothers 61

Memphis 78, Temple 64

Middle Tennessee 74, Marshall 65

Mount Olive 98, Francis Marion 95, OT

Murray St. 76, Belmont 43

N. Kentucky 78, Robert Morris 64

Nicholls 80, Northwestern St. 62

Old Dominion 70, FAU 51

Tennessee St. 92, Tennessee Tech 56

Texas A&M-CC 65, McNeese St. 53

Tusculum 86, Mars Hill 71

UNC-Pembroke 101, North Greenville 71

Union (Tenn.) 73, Shorter 61

West Alabama 76, Delta St. 53

Winthrop 89, SC-Upstate 59

MIDWEST

Ashland 79, Findlay 62

Austin Peay 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64, OT

Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68

Cedarville 74, Malone 66

Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 69

Denver 91, St. Thomas (MN) 80

Detroit 74, Cleveland St. 67

Fort Wayne 81, Oakland 70

Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77

Ill.-Springfield 76, Missouri S&T 58

Indiana 74, Maryland 64

Indianapolis 75, Lindenwood (Mo.) 72

Maryville (Mo.) 49, Lewis 48

Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54

Missouri-St. Louis 76, S. Indiana 68

Morehead St. 82, E. Illinois 46

Newman 89, Lincoln (Mo.) 76

S. Dakota St. 106, Oral Roberts 102

SE Missouri 76, UT Martin 69

W. Illinois 88, Omaha 76

Washburn 81, Missouri Southern 69

William Jewell 75, Rockhurst 64

Wright St. 84, Youngstown St. 71

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 77, Lamar 42

Cameron 75, Texas A&M International 65

Harding 60, Ark.-Monticello 49

Houston Baptist 82, Incarnate Word 68

Louisiana Tech 83, Rice 79

Lubbock Christian 108, W. New Mexico 54

Midwestern St. 68, Ark.-Fort Smith 67

NW Oklahoma 63, S. Nazarene 60

North Texas 85, Southern Miss. 61

Ouachita Baptist 82, S. Arkansas 77

St Edwards 89, St. Mary's (Texas) 76

Stephen F. Austin 69, Sam Houston St. 67

Tarleton St. 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62

Texas-Permian Basin 89, Texas-Tyler 71

UAB 68, UTSA 56

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 82, Colorado 65

Cal Baptist 71, Dixie St. 61

E. Washington 85, N. Colorado 76

Gonzaga 89, San Francisco 73

Idaho St. 70, N. Arizona 66

S. Utah 82, Montana 74

UMKC 72, South Dakota 63

Utah Valley St. 67, Seattle 52

West Texas A&M 87, Texas A&M Kingsville 78

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you