Tuesday, Jan. 3

EAST

Cortland 87, Scranton 82

Dean 89, Norwich 81

Franciscan 69, Bethany (WV) 57

Marquette 96, St. John's 85

Plattsburgh 90, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 57

Regis College 73, Rivier 67

Rochester 88, Rochester 79

SUNY-Cobleskill 95, Sage 88

Saint Joseph's (Maine) 91, Anna Maria 81

SOUTH

Belhaven 88, Huntingdon 69

Belmont Abbey 72, Carson-Newman 64, OT

Catholic 79, Mary Washington 69

NC Central 98, Toccoa Falls 52

Piedmont 87, Greensboro 81

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 74, Nebraska 56

Nebraska Wesleyan 80, UC Santa Cruz 78

Ripon 95, Grinnell 84

FAR WEST

Colo.-Colo. Springs 91, Chadron St. 63

