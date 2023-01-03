Tuesday, Jan. 3
EAST
Cortland 87, Scranton 82
Dean 89, Norwich 81
Franciscan 69, Bethany (WV) 57
Marquette 96, St. John's 85
Plattsburgh 90, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 57
Regis College 73, Rivier 67
Rochester 88, Rochester 79
SUNY-Cobleskill 95, Sage 88
Saint Joseph's (Maine) 91, Anna Maria 81
SOUTH
Belhaven 88, Huntingdon 69
Belmont Abbey 72, Carson-Newman 64, OT
Catholic 79, Mary Washington 69
NC Central 98, Toccoa Falls 52
Piedmont 87, Greensboro 81
MIDWEST
Michigan St. 74, Nebraska 56
Nebraska Wesleyan 80, UC Santa Cruz 78
Ripon 95, Grinnell 84
FAR WEST
Colo.-Colo. Springs 91, Chadron St. 63
