Wednesday, Dec. 7

EAST

Albertus Magnus 76, Dean 74

Bowdoin 81, Maine-Presque Isle 70

Brown 59, Rhode Island 58

Chestnut Hill 67, Gwynedd-Mercy 52

DeSales 71, Wilkes 67

Delaware 77, Delaware St. 69

Delaware Valley 53, Arcadia 51

Franklin Pierce 66, St. Michael's 40

Georgetown 75, Siena 68

Grove City 57, Bethany (WV) 36

Michigan St. 67, Penn St. 58

Mitchell 80, Coast Guard 66

Morgan St. 95, Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre 48

Muhlenberg 84, Drew 61

Norwich 68, Rivier 61

Penn State-Erie 73, Fredonia St. 56

Rider 78, Stonehill 67

Saint Joseph (Conn.) 86, Elms 51

Scranton 67, Franklin & Marshall 58

St. Bonaventure 61, Cleveland St. 42

St. John's 86, DePaul 67

Stevens Tech 55, FDU-Florham 50, OT

Stevenson 63, Widener 48

Wilson College 73, Messiah 63

Worcester Tech 76, Husson 49

SOUTH

Belmont Abbey 77, St. Augustines 61

Covenant 69, Mississippi Univ. for Women 56

FAU 85, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Georgia Southern 91, Piedmont 47

Palm Beach Atlantic 101, Johnson 56

Rhodes 64, Huntingdon 59

UNC-Asheville 122, Warren Wilson 70

VMI 106, Carlow 67

MIDWEST

Denison 56, Oberlin 41

Ohio Northern 76, Wilmington (Ohio) 64

Purdue 85, Hofstra 66

W. Illinois 84, Iowa Wesleyan 73

Wittenberg 60, DePauw 50

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you