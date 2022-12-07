Wednesday, Dec. 7
EAST
Albertus Magnus 76, Dean 74
Bowdoin 81, Maine-Presque Isle 70
Brown 59, Rhode Island 58
Chestnut Hill 67, Gwynedd-Mercy 52
DeSales 71, Wilkes 67
Delaware 77, Delaware St. 69
Delaware Valley 53, Arcadia 51
Franklin Pierce 66, St. Michael's 40
Georgetown 75, Siena 68
Grove City 57, Bethany (WV) 36
Michigan St. 67, Penn St. 58
Mitchell 80, Coast Guard 66
Morgan St. 95, Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre 48
Muhlenberg 84, Drew 61
Norwich 68, Rivier 61
Penn State-Erie 73, Fredonia St. 56
Rider 78, Stonehill 67
Saint Joseph (Conn.) 86, Elms 51
Scranton 67, Franklin & Marshall 58
St. Bonaventure 61, Cleveland St. 42
St. John's 86, DePaul 67
Stevens Tech 55, FDU-Florham 50, OT
Stevenson 63, Widener 48
Wilson College 73, Messiah 63
Worcester Tech 76, Husson 49
SOUTH
Belmont Abbey 77, St. Augustines 61
Covenant 69, Mississippi Univ. for Women 56
FAU 85, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Georgia Southern 91, Piedmont 47
Palm Beach Atlantic 101, Johnson 56
Rhodes 64, Huntingdon 59
UNC-Asheville 122, Warren Wilson 70
VMI 106, Carlow 67
MIDWEST
Denison 56, Oberlin 41
Ohio Northern 76, Wilmington (Ohio) 64
Purdue 85, Hofstra 66
W. Illinois 84, Iowa Wesleyan 73
Wittenberg 60, DePauw 50
