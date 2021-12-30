Wednesday, Dec. 29

EAST

Bryant 80, CCSU 76

Cairn 76, Moravian 67

DeSales 96, Neumann 56

Drew 66, Hood 64

Emory 91, Wis.-Whitewater 70

Franklin & Marshall 72, Alfred 62

Juniata 88, Bryn Athyn 50

Lehigh 70, Eastern 63

Mary Washington 77, Goucher 48

Merrimack 74, St. Francis (NY) 64

Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 81

New Paltz 86, W. Connecticut 79

Oswego St. 59, RPI 46

Providence 70, Seton Hall 65

Rowan 110, John Carroll 91

Sacred Heart 69, LIU 65

St. John Fisher 84, Medaille 72

Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57

Syracuse 80, Cornell 68

Wagner 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

Wesleyan (Conn.) 108, Wilkes 87

SOUTH

Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

Auburn 70, LSU 55

Centre 72, Piedmont 69

Elon 79, Northeastern 62

Furman 81, Samford 49

Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60

Jacksonville 98, Carver 45

Kentucky 83, Missouri 56

Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69

Miami 91, NC State 83

Mississippi St. 81, Arkansas 68

Morehead St. 63, E. Illinois 50

Oglethorpe 89, Spalding 61

Tulane 85, Memphis 84

UNC-Wilmington 70, Delaware 68

VMI 80, Wofford 73

William & Mary 63, Hofstra 62

MIDWEST

Bluffton 86, Adrian 82

Carroll (Wis.) 70, Simpson 62

Cent. Michigan 72, Kent St. 69

Findlay 98, Ohio Christian 65

Hope 87, Central College 70

Indiana St. 107, Midway 51

Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71

Kansas 88, Nevada 61

Luther 77, Dallas Crusaders 56

Lycoming 75, Wilmington (Ohio) 73

Lynchburg 94, Muskingum 90

Michigan St. 81, High Point 68

Missouri Western 78, Friends Falcons 50

NW Missouri St. 85, Saint Mary Spires 59

Nazareth 78, Edgewood 72

Ohio Northern 87, Ohio Wesleyan 83

Otterbein 63, Olivet 60

Purdue 104, Nicholls 90

St. Norbert 79, Northland 42

St. Thomas (MN) 97, North Central 45

Toledo 83, W. Michigan 56

Tufts 81, Carthage 70

Wis.-Platteville 74, Beloit 46

Wis.-Stout 75, Ripon 49

Wis.-Superior 77, Whittier 75

Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85

SOUTHWEST

SMU 74, Tulsa 69

St. Mary's (Texas) 103, Ecclesia 45

Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59

FAR WEST

Air Force 49, Utah St. 47

BYU 65, Westminster (Utah) 53

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you