Wednesday, Dec. 29
EAST
Bryant 80, CCSU 76
Cairn 76, Moravian 67
DeSales 96, Neumann 56
Drew 66, Hood 64
Emory 91, Wis.-Whitewater 70
Franklin & Marshall 72, Alfred 62
Juniata 88, Bryn Athyn 50
Lehigh 70, Eastern 63
Mary Washington 77, Goucher 48
Merrimack 74, St. Francis (NY) 64
Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 81
New Paltz 86, W. Connecticut 79
Oswego St. 59, RPI 46
Providence 70, Seton Hall 65
Rowan 110, John Carroll 91
Sacred Heart 69, LIU 65
St. John Fisher 84, Medaille 72
Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57
Syracuse 80, Cornell 68
Wagner 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 64
Wesleyan (Conn.) 108, Wilkes 87
SOUTH
Alabama 73, Tennessee 68
Auburn 70, LSU 55
Centre 72, Piedmont 69
Elon 79, Northeastern 62
Furman 81, Samford 49
Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60
Jacksonville 98, Carver 45
Kentucky 83, Missouri 56
Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69
Miami 91, NC State 83
Mississippi St. 81, Arkansas 68
Morehead St. 63, E. Illinois 50
Oglethorpe 89, Spalding 61
Tulane 85, Memphis 84
UNC-Wilmington 70, Delaware 68
VMI 80, Wofford 73
William & Mary 63, Hofstra 62
MIDWEST
Bluffton 86, Adrian 82
Carroll (Wis.) 70, Simpson 62
Cent. Michigan 72, Kent St. 69
Findlay 98, Ohio Christian 65
Hope 87, Central College 70
Indiana St. 107, Midway 51
Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71
Kansas 88, Nevada 61
Luther 77, Dallas Crusaders 56
Lycoming 75, Wilmington (Ohio) 73
Lynchburg 94, Muskingum 90
Michigan St. 81, High Point 68
Missouri Western 78, Friends Falcons 50
NW Missouri St. 85, Saint Mary Spires 59
Nazareth 78, Edgewood 72
Ohio Northern 87, Ohio Wesleyan 83
Otterbein 63, Olivet 60
Purdue 104, Nicholls 90
St. Norbert 79, Northland 42
St. Thomas (MN) 97, North Central 45
Toledo 83, W. Michigan 56
Tufts 81, Carthage 70
Wis.-Platteville 74, Beloit 46
Wis.-Stout 75, Ripon 49
Wis.-Superior 77, Whittier 75
Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85
SOUTHWEST
SMU 74, Tulsa 69
St. Mary's (Texas) 103, Ecclesia 45
Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59
FAR WEST
Air Force 49, Utah St. 47
BYU 65, Westminster (Utah) 53