Saturday, Feb. 18
EAST
Babson 92, MIT 57
Boston U. 77, Bucknell 61
Bridgewater (Mass.) 79, Mass. College 75
CCSU 94, Stonehill 90, OT
Chatham 94, Franciscan 84
Colgate 96, Holy Cross 73
Dist. of Columbia 80, Staten Island 70
Elon 75, Monmouth (NJ) 68
Emerson 77, Wheaton 75
Franklin Pierce 77, Bentley 74
Indiana (Pa.) 73, Slippery Rock 60
La Roche 81, Alfred St. 70
Lehigh 62, American 59
Maine 74, Albany (NY) 72
Mass.-Lowell 84, Binghamton 70
Mercyhurst 62, Clarion 55
Merrimack 67, Sacred Heart 55
New England Coll. 69, Lesley 53
New Hampshire 75, UMBC 66
New Haven 62, Le Moyne 57
Nichols 88, Roger Williams 71
Northeastern 69, William & Mary 57
Nyack 68, Caldwell 67
Penn State-Altoona 80, Pitt.-Bradford 76
Pitt.-Greensburg 70, Penn State-Erie 69
Rosemont 76, Keystone 68
S. New Hampshire 74, Assumption 69
Springfield 92, Coast Guard 65
St. Francis (Pa.) 93, LIU 82
Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 72
The Apprentice School 67, Pratt 56
UConn 64, Seton Hall 55
UMass 69, Rhode Island 45
Wentworth 83, Curry 66
Westfield St. 84, Fitchburg St. 57
Wilmington (DC) 88, Georgian Court 83
Worcester St. 67, Framingham St. 52
SOUTH
Boston College 75, Florida St. 69
Campbell 74, Presbyterian 57
Charlotte 74, Louisiana Tech 67
Davidson 76, Saint Joseph's 75
Georgia Tech 79, Florida Tech 56
Kentucky 66, Tennessee 54
Kentucky Wesleyan 94, Malone 87
Longwood 73, Radford 63
Methodist 75, S. Virginia 72
Miami 96, Wake Forest 87
Morehead St. 71, Lindenwood (Mo.) 58
Pfeiffer 92, Greensboro 82
Queens (NC) 83, Kennesaw St. 76
Roanoke 80, Va. Wesleyan 74
Samford 96, VMI 61
Shenandoah 88, Randolph 70
South Carolina 82, LSU 73
Southern Miss. 73, Georgia Southern 62
Texas St. 78, Coastal Carolina 75
UNC-Asheville 75, Gardner-Webb 63
UNC-Greensboro 93, Chattanooga 76
VCU 80, Fordham 61
Virginia 57, Notre Dame 55
W. Carolina 71, Mercer 68
William Peace 80, Brevard 67
Wofford 72, The Citadel 68
MIDWEST
Ashland 80, Hillsdale 67
Augsburg 78, Macalester 75
Capital 80, Baldwin Wallace 67
Ferris St. 72, Lake Superior St. 58
Findlay 70, Cedarville 62
Finlandia 82, Maranatha Baptist 65
Heidelberg 92, Marietta 80
Indiana 71, Illinois 68
Indiana St. 80, Illinois St. 64
John Carroll 85, Wilmington (Ohio) 72
Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 55
Minn. Duluth 87, Bemidji St. 53
Mount Union 88, Otterbein 76
N. Michigan 84, Purdue-Northwest 78
Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 59
Ohio Northern 62, Muskingum 50
Rutgers 58, Wisconsin 57
St. Mary's (Minn.) 77, Gustavus Adolphus 69
Tiffin 82, Lake Erie 74
W. Michigan 78, Ball St. 68
Winona St. 81, Concordia (St.P.) 77
Wis.-Parkside 76, Michigan Tech 58
Youngstown St. 95, Green Bay 65
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 84, Florida 65
Arkansas St. 75, Georgia St. 70
TCU 100, Oklahoma St. 75
Texas 85, Oklahoma 83, OT
Texas-Arlington 75, Stephen F. Austin 70
FAR WEST
Denver 86, South Dakota 68
N. Arizona 72, Idaho 50
