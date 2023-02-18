Saturday, Feb. 18

EAST

Babson 92, MIT 57

Boston U. 77, Bucknell 61

Bridgewater (Mass.) 79, Mass. College 75

CCSU 94, Stonehill 90, OT

Chatham 94, Franciscan 84

Colgate 96, Holy Cross 73

Dist. of Columbia 80, Staten Island 70

Elon 75, Monmouth (NJ) 68

Emerson 77, Wheaton 75

Franklin Pierce 77, Bentley 74

Indiana (Pa.) 73, Slippery Rock 60

La Roche 81, Alfred St. 70

Lehigh 62, American 59

Maine 74, Albany (NY) 72

Mass.-Lowell 84, Binghamton 70

Mercyhurst 62, Clarion 55

Merrimack 67, Sacred Heart 55

New England Coll. 69, Lesley 53

New Hampshire 75, UMBC 66

New Haven 62, Le Moyne 57

Nichols 88, Roger Williams 71

Northeastern 69, William & Mary 57

Nyack 68, Caldwell 67

Penn State-Altoona 80, Pitt.-Bradford 76

Pitt.-Greensburg 70, Penn State-Erie 69

Rosemont 76, Keystone 68

S. New Hampshire 74, Assumption 69

Springfield 92, Coast Guard 65

St. Francis (Pa.) 93, LIU 82

Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 72

The Apprentice School 67, Pratt 56

UConn 64, Seton Hall 55

UMass 69, Rhode Island 45

Wentworth 83, Curry 66

Westfield St. 84, Fitchburg St. 57

Wilmington (DC) 88, Georgian Court 83

Worcester St. 67, Framingham St. 52

SOUTH

Boston College 75, Florida St. 69

Campbell 74, Presbyterian 57

Charlotte 74, Louisiana Tech 67

Davidson 76, Saint Joseph's 75

Georgia Tech 79, Florida Tech 56

Kentucky 66, Tennessee 54

Kentucky Wesleyan 94, Malone 87

Longwood 73, Radford 63

Methodist 75, S. Virginia 72

Miami 96, Wake Forest 87

Morehead St. 71, Lindenwood (Mo.) 58

Pfeiffer 92, Greensboro 82

Queens (NC) 83, Kennesaw St. 76

Roanoke 80, Va. Wesleyan 74

Samford 96, VMI 61

Shenandoah 88, Randolph 70

South Carolina 82, LSU 73

Southern Miss. 73, Georgia Southern 62

Texas St. 78, Coastal Carolina 75

UNC-Asheville 75, Gardner-Webb 63

UNC-Greensboro 93, Chattanooga 76

VCU 80, Fordham 61

Virginia 57, Notre Dame 55

W. Carolina 71, Mercer 68

William Peace 80, Brevard 67

Wofford 72, The Citadel 68

MIDWEST

Ashland 80, Hillsdale 67

Augsburg 78, Macalester 75

Capital 80, Baldwin Wallace 67

Ferris St. 72, Lake Superior St. 58

Findlay 70, Cedarville 62

Finlandia 82, Maranatha Baptist 65

Heidelberg 92, Marietta 80

Indiana 71, Illinois 68

Indiana St. 80, Illinois St. 64

John Carroll 85, Wilmington (Ohio) 72

Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 55

Minn. Duluth 87, Bemidji St. 53

Mount Union 88, Otterbein 76

N. Michigan 84, Purdue-Northwest 78

Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 59

Ohio Northern 62, Muskingum 50

Rutgers 58, Wisconsin 57

St. Mary's (Minn.) 77, Gustavus Adolphus 69

Tiffin 82, Lake Erie 74

W. Michigan 78, Ball St. 68

Winona St. 81, Concordia (St.P.) 77

Wis.-Parkside 76, Michigan Tech 58

Youngstown St. 95, Green Bay 65

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 84, Florida 65

Arkansas St. 75, Georgia St. 70

TCU 100, Oklahoma St. 75

Texas 85, Oklahoma 83, OT

Texas-Arlington 75, Stephen F. Austin 70

FAR WEST

Denver 86, South Dakota 68

N. Arizona 72, Idaho 50

