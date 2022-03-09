Wednesday, Mar. 9
TOURNAMENT
America East
Semifinal
UMBC 80, Hartford 60
Vermont 74, Binghamton 42
Atlantic 10
First Round
La Salle 63, Saint Joseph's 56
Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77
Atlantic Coast
Second Round
Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57
Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT
Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT
Big 12
First Round
West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67
Big East
First Round
Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT
St. John's 92, DePaul 73
Big Sky
First Round
Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54
Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52
E. Washington 78, N. Arizona 75
Big Ten
First Round
Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69
Conference USA
Second Round
Rice 73, Charlotte 61
Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Quarterfinal
Rider 71, Iona 70
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal
Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66
Mountain-West Conference
First Round
Nevada 79, New Mexico 72
Utah St. 83, Air Force 56
Fresno St. 69, San Jose St. 67, OT
Pacific-12 Conference
First Round
Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70
Oregon 86, Oregon St. 72
Patriot League
Championship
Colgate 74, Navy 58
Southeastern
First Round
Missouri 72, Mississippi 60
Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51
Southland
First Round
Houston Baptist 74, Incarnate Word 64
Southwestern Athletic
Quarterfinal
Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50