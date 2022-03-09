Wednesday, Mar. 9

TOURNAMENT

America East

Semifinal

UMBC 80, Hartford 60

Vermont 74, Binghamton 42

Atlantic 10

First Round

La Salle 63, Saint Joseph's 56

Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77

Atlantic Coast

Second Round

Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT

Big 12

First Round

West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67

Big East

First Round

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

St. John's 92, DePaul 73

Big Sky

First Round

Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54

Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52

E. Washington 78, N. Arizona 75

Big Ten

First Round

Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69

Conference USA

Second Round

Rice 73, Charlotte 61

Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinal

Rider 71, Iona 70

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66

Mountain-West Conference

First Round

Nevada 79, New Mexico 72

Utah St. 83, Air Force 56

Fresno St. 69, San Jose St. 67, OT

Pacific-12 Conference

First Round

Stanford 71, Arizona St. 70

Oregon 86, Oregon St. 72

Patriot League

Championship

Colgate 74, Navy 58

Southeastern

First Round

Missouri 72, Mississippi 60

Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51

Southland

First Round

Houston Baptist 74, Incarnate Word 64

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Texas Southern 54, Jackson St. 50

