Tuesday, Nov. 29

EAST

American 88, Albany (NY) 62

Brown 59, CCSU 51

Bryn Athyn 95, Gallaudet 84

Elizabethtown 94, Valley Forge 80

Hilbert 87, Medaille 71

Ithaca 84, Susquehanna 67

Mass. College 73, Sage 66

Morgan St. 123, Va.-Lynchburg 59

Muhlenberg 69, Ursinus 65

Norwich 94, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 69

Regis College 92, Lesley 65

St. John's 95, LIU 68

Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48

SOUTH

Columbus St. 63, Lenoir-Rhyne 62

Furman 65, Appalachian St. 61

Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41

Morehead St. 109, Kentucky Christian 62

NC Central 79, UNC-Asheville 66

North Florida 90, Trinity Baptist 49

North Georgia 69, Union (Tenn.) 55

SC State 73, East Carolina 68

Stetson 125, Johnson 51

Winthrop 99, Toccoa Falls 52

MIDWEST

Principia 100, Maranatha Baptist 48

Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

