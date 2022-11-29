Tuesday, Nov. 29
EAST
American 88, Albany (NY) 62
Brown 59, CCSU 51
Bryn Athyn 95, Gallaudet 84
Elizabethtown 94, Valley Forge 80
Hilbert 87, Medaille 71
Ithaca 84, Susquehanna 67
Mass. College 73, Sage 66
Morgan St. 123, Va.-Lynchburg 59
Muhlenberg 69, Ursinus 65
Norwich 94, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 69
Regis College 92, Lesley 65
St. John's 95, LIU 68
Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48
SOUTH
Columbus St. 63, Lenoir-Rhyne 62
Furman 65, Appalachian St. 61
Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41
Morehead St. 109, Kentucky Christian 62
NC Central 79, UNC-Asheville 66
North Florida 90, Trinity Baptist 49
North Georgia 69, Union (Tenn.) 55
SC State 73, East Carolina 68
Stetson 125, Johnson 51
Winthrop 99, Toccoa Falls 52
MIDWEST
Principia 100, Maranatha Baptist 48
Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66
