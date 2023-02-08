Wednesday, Feb. 8
EAST
Albright 80, Eastern 72
Allegheny 97, Chatham 74
Alvernia 77, Messiah 69
Anna Maria 74, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 72
Army 76, Loyola (Md.) 70
Babson 82, Springfield 73
Binghamton 66, New Hampshire 64
Bloomfield 82, Post (Conn.) 68
Boston U. 60, American 54
Brooklyn College 99, Hunter 83
Bryant 87, Albany (NY) 62
Bryn Athyn 78, Rosemont 66
CCSU 82, Hartford 73
Cabrini 75, Immaculata 66
Cairn 77, Keystone 59
Caldwell 78, Bridgeport 71
California (Pa.) 78, Gannon 54
Catholic 88, Elizabethtown 65
Charleston (WV) 84, WV Wesleyan 53
Colgate 81, Lehigh 53
Concord 101, Wheeling Jesuit 98, OT
Creighton 75, Seton Hall 62
Daemen 88, Roberts Wesleyan 65
DeSales 63, Delaware Valley 51
Dist. of Columbia 88, Molloy 71
Drexel 58, Delaware 54
Duquesne 75, George Mason 52
E. Connecticut 82, Rhode Island Coll. 54
Emerson 73, Coast Guard 67
Fairmont St. 88, Notre Dame (Ohio) 69
Farmingdale St. 78, Mount St. Vincent 55
Fitchburg St. 65, Salem St. 55
Fordham 77, UMass 67
Framingham St. 63, Mass. College 56
Franciscan 65, Bethany (WV) 63
Frostburg St. 87, Alderson-Broaddus 72
George Washington 107, Richmond 105, OT
Goldey-Beacom 89, Georgian Court 66
Gwynedd-Mercy 80, Marywood 70
Hilbert 78, Alfred St. 53
Hofstra 72, Northeastern 53
Indiana (Pa.) 70, Pitt.-Johnstown 60
Jefferson 81, Wilmington (DC) 59
Johnson & Wales (RI) 72, Elms 65
Kean 86, Rutgers-Camden 65
Keene St. 82, Mass.-Dartmouth 65
La Roche 102, Mount Aloysius 59
La Salle 76, St. Bonaventure 70
Lancaster Bible 89, Penn College 77
Lycoming 67, Kings (Pa.) 62
Manhattanville 72, Sarah Lawrence 57
Mary Washington 64, Salisbury 53
Mass.-Boston 59, Castleton 58
Mercyhurst 72, Slippery Rock 57
Millersville 78, Lock Haven 52
Misericordia 71, Wilkes 64
Mitchell 84, Bryant And Stratton Bobcats 69
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Stony Brook 54
Moravian 90, Goucher 74
NJ City 73, Rowan 71
Navy 71, Bucknell 65
Old Westbury 85, St. Joseph's (NY) 60
Penn St.-Harrisburg 74, Penn St.-Abington 58
Penn State-Altoona 97, Pitt.-Greensburg 68
Penn State-Erie 81, Pitt.-Bradford 49
Providence 74, Georgetown 62
Regis College 70, Lasell 63
Rutgers-Newark 73, William Paterson 70
S. Maine 75, Plymouth St. 62
SUNY-Morrisville 80, Penn St.-Berks 72
Saint Elizabeth 77, Clarks Summit 70
Saint Joseph (Conn.) 92, Emmanuel 70
Scranton 84, Drew 82, OT
Seton Hill 103, Edinboro 81
Shepherd 79, Mansfield 61
Shippensburg 87, Kutztown 80
St. Mary's (Md.) 73, Gallaudet 54
St. Thomas Aquinas 81, Mercy 63
Staten Island 73, Queens (NY) 67
Stevens Tech 68, Arcadia 59
Stockton 78, Tcnj Lions 61
Susquehanna 60, Juniata 56
Towson 86, Hampton 72
UMBC 72, NJIT 63
Vermont 74, Maine 65
Villanova 81, DePaul 65
Virginia-Wise 83, Tusculum 74
West Chester 106, East Stroudsburg 98
West Liberty 82, Glenville St. 70
West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 71
Wheaton 73, Clark 71
Widener 69, Lebanon Valley 60
Wisconsin 79, Penn St. 74, OT
Worcester St. 80, Westfield St. 58
Worcester Tech 70, MIT 45
Yeshiva 74, St. Joseph's (LI) 65
York (Pa.) 68, Stevenson 55
York College (NY) 90, City College (NY) 81
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 89, West Georgia 66
Barry 82, Lynn 58
Bluefield 125, Va.-Lynchburg 82
Boston College 82, Virginia Tech 76
Campbell 82, High Point 66
Catawba 89, Anderson (SC) 76
Chattanooga 82, The Citadel 63
Chowan 112, Mount Olive 92
Coll. of Charleston 93, UNC-Wilmington 61
Davis & Elkins 91, W. Virginia St. 82
Florida Southern 124, Rollins 113, OT
Furman 94, VMI 63
Georgia Southwestern 75, Flagler 63
Georgia Tech 70, Notre Dame 68
Lander 81, Augusta 63
Lenoir-Rhyne 108, Wingate 105, 2OT
Lincoln Memorial 95, Emory & Henry 81
Longwood 66, Presbyterian 46
Lynchburg 88, Ferrum 78
Mars Hill 69, Carson-Newman 64, OT
Memphis 99, South Florida 81
NC A&T 66, Elon 61
Newberry 63, Limestone 59
North Georgia 89, Clayton St. 71
Nova Southeastern 79, Florida Tech 57
Randolph Macon 53, Averett 51
Roanoke 82, Shenandoah 66
SC-Aiken 83, Georgia College 59
SC-Upstate 77, Charleston Southern 60
Samford 70, Mercer 69, OT
Shaw 81, Virginia St. 78, OT
St. Leo 77, Tampa 72
Syracuse 76, Florida St. 67
UNC-Asheville 86, Winthrop 79
UNC-Pembroke 93, Barton 74
Vanderbilt 66, Tennessee 65
W. Carolina 95, Wofford 91, OT
Washington & Lee 74, Bridgewater (Va.) 68
Young Harris 70, Columbus St. 64
MIDWEST
Anderson (Ind.) 102, Defiance 84
Baldwin Wallace 72, Ohio Northern 64
Bluffton 66, Earlham 60
Bradley 79, Illinois St. 61
Calvin 98, Alma 62
Concordia (Moor.) 61, Gustavus Adolphus 57
DePauw 78, Kenyon 68
Denison 68, Wabash 61
Dubuque 67, Coe 65
Eureka 75, Webster 67
Evansville 71, N. Iowa 59
Fontbonne 85, Blackburn 73
Greenville 118, Westminster (Mo.) 103
Heidelberg 68, Capital 42
Illinois College 104, Grinnell 81
Illinois Wesleyan 57, Millikin 51
Indiana St. 84, Valparaiso 62
John Carroll 79, Otterbein 52
Kalamazoo 66, Olivet 65
Lawrence 72, Lake Forest 69
Michigan 93, Nebraska 72
Missouri St. 61, Belmont 59
Mount Union 77, Marietta 68
S. Illinois 68, Ill.-Chicago 66
Simpson 87, Buena Vista 62
St. Mary's (Minn.) 75, Augsburg 67
Trine 56, Hope 43
UCF 72, Wichita St. 67
Washburn 95, Newman 61
Wilmington (Ohio) 69, Muskingum 58
Wittenberg 58, Ohio Wesleyan 47
Wooster 74, Hiram 66
Wright St. 103, IUPUI 71
SOUTHWEST
Embry-Riddle (AZ) 73, Palm Beach Atlantic 50
Houston 80, Tulsa 42
Oklahoma St. 71, Texas Tech 68
SMU 72, Temple 71
FAR WEST
Utah Valley St. 71, Cal Baptist 55
