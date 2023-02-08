Wednesday, Feb. 8

EAST

Albright 80, Eastern 72

Allegheny 97, Chatham 74

Alvernia 77, Messiah 69

Anna Maria 74, Saint Joseph's (Maine) 72

Army 76, Loyola (Md.) 70

Babson 82, Springfield 73

Binghamton 66, New Hampshire 64

Bloomfield 82, Post (Conn.) 68

Boston U. 60, American 54

Brooklyn College 99, Hunter 83

Bryant 87, Albany (NY) 62

Bryn Athyn 78, Rosemont 66

CCSU 82, Hartford 73

Cabrini 75, Immaculata 66

Cairn 77, Keystone 59

Caldwell 78, Bridgeport 71

California (Pa.) 78, Gannon 54

Catholic 88, Elizabethtown 65

Charleston (WV) 84, WV Wesleyan 53

Colgate 81, Lehigh 53

Concord 101, Wheeling Jesuit 98, OT

Creighton 75, Seton Hall 62

Daemen 88, Roberts Wesleyan 65

DeSales 63, Delaware Valley 51

Dist. of Columbia 88, Molloy 71

Drexel 58, Delaware 54

Duquesne 75, George Mason 52

E. Connecticut 82, Rhode Island Coll. 54

Emerson 73, Coast Guard 67

Fairmont St. 88, Notre Dame (Ohio) 69

Farmingdale St. 78, Mount St. Vincent 55

Fitchburg St. 65, Salem St. 55

Fordham 77, UMass 67

Framingham St. 63, Mass. College 56

Franciscan 65, Bethany (WV) 63

Frostburg St. 87, Alderson-Broaddus 72

George Washington 107, Richmond 105, OT

Goldey-Beacom 89, Georgian Court 66

Gwynedd-Mercy 80, Marywood 70

Hilbert 78, Alfred St. 53

Hofstra 72, Northeastern 53

Indiana (Pa.) 70, Pitt.-Johnstown 60

Jefferson 81, Wilmington (DC) 59

Johnson & Wales (RI) 72, Elms 65

Kean 86, Rutgers-Camden 65

Keene St. 82, Mass.-Dartmouth 65

La Roche 102, Mount Aloysius 59

La Salle 76, St. Bonaventure 70

Lancaster Bible 89, Penn College 77

Lycoming 67, Kings (Pa.) 62

Manhattanville 72, Sarah Lawrence 57

Mary Washington 64, Salisbury 53

Mass.-Boston 59, Castleton 58

Mercyhurst 72, Slippery Rock 57

Millersville 78, Lock Haven 52

Misericordia 71, Wilkes 64

Mitchell 84, Bryant And Stratton Bobcats 69

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Stony Brook 54

Moravian 90, Goucher 74

NJ City 73, Rowan 71

Navy 71, Bucknell 65

Old Westbury 85, St. Joseph's (NY) 60

Penn St.-Harrisburg 74, Penn St.-Abington 58

Penn State-Altoona 97, Pitt.-Greensburg 68

Penn State-Erie 81, Pitt.-Bradford 49

Providence 74, Georgetown 62

Regis College 70, Lasell 63

Rutgers-Newark 73, William Paterson 70

S. Maine 75, Plymouth St. 62

SUNY-Morrisville 80, Penn St.-Berks 72

Saint Elizabeth 77, Clarks Summit 70

Saint Joseph (Conn.) 92, Emmanuel 70

Scranton 84, Drew 82, OT

Seton Hill 103, Edinboro 81

Shepherd 79, Mansfield 61

Shippensburg 87, Kutztown 80

St. Mary's (Md.) 73, Gallaudet 54

St. Thomas Aquinas 81, Mercy 63

Staten Island 73, Queens (NY) 67

Stevens Tech 68, Arcadia 59

Stockton 78, Tcnj Lions 61

Susquehanna 60, Juniata 56

Towson 86, Hampton 72

UMBC 72, NJIT 63

Vermont 74, Maine 65

Villanova 81, DePaul 65

Virginia-Wise 83, Tusculum 74

West Chester 106, East Stroudsburg 98

West Liberty 82, Glenville St. 70

West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 71

Wheaton 73, Clark 71

Widener 69, Lebanon Valley 60

Wisconsin 79, Penn St. 74, OT

Worcester St. 80, Westfield St. 58

Worcester Tech 70, MIT 45

Yeshiva 74, St. Joseph's (LI) 65

York (Pa.) 68, Stevenson 55

York College (NY) 90, City College (NY) 81

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 89, West Georgia 66

Barry 82, Lynn 58

Bluefield 125, Va.-Lynchburg 82

Boston College 82, Virginia Tech 76

Campbell 82, High Point 66

Catawba 89, Anderson (SC) 76

Chattanooga 82, The Citadel 63

Chowan 112, Mount Olive 92

Coll. of Charleston 93, UNC-Wilmington 61

Davis & Elkins 91, W. Virginia St. 82

Florida Southern 124, Rollins 113, OT

Furman 94, VMI 63

Georgia Southwestern 75, Flagler 63

Georgia Tech 70, Notre Dame 68

Lander 81, Augusta 63

Lenoir-Rhyne 108, Wingate 105, 2OT

Lincoln Memorial 95, Emory & Henry 81

Longwood 66, Presbyterian 46

Lynchburg 88, Ferrum 78

Mars Hill 69, Carson-Newman 64, OT

Memphis 99, South Florida 81

NC A&T 66, Elon 61

Newberry 63, Limestone 59

North Georgia 89, Clayton St. 71

Nova Southeastern 79, Florida Tech 57

Randolph Macon 53, Averett 51

Roanoke 82, Shenandoah 66

SC-Aiken 83, Georgia College 59

SC-Upstate 77, Charleston Southern 60

Samford 70, Mercer 69, OT

Shaw 81, Virginia St. 78, OT

St. Leo 77, Tampa 72

Syracuse 76, Florida St. 67

UNC-Asheville 86, Winthrop 79

UNC-Pembroke 93, Barton 74

Vanderbilt 66, Tennessee 65

W. Carolina 95, Wofford 91, OT

Washington & Lee 74, Bridgewater (Va.) 68

Young Harris 70, Columbus St. 64

MIDWEST

Anderson (Ind.) 102, Defiance 84

Baldwin Wallace 72, Ohio Northern 64

Bluffton 66, Earlham 60

Bradley 79, Illinois St. 61

Calvin 98, Alma 62

Concordia (Moor.) 61, Gustavus Adolphus 57

DePauw 78, Kenyon 68

Denison 68, Wabash 61

Dubuque 67, Coe 65

Eureka 75, Webster 67

Evansville 71, N. Iowa 59

Fontbonne 85, Blackburn 73

Greenville 118, Westminster (Mo.) 103

Heidelberg 68, Capital 42

Illinois College 104, Grinnell 81

Illinois Wesleyan 57, Millikin 51

Indiana St. 84, Valparaiso 62

John Carroll 79, Otterbein 52

Kalamazoo 66, Olivet 65

Lawrence 72, Lake Forest 69

Michigan 93, Nebraska 72

Missouri St. 61, Belmont 59

Mount Union 77, Marietta 68

S. Illinois 68, Ill.-Chicago 66

Simpson 87, Buena Vista 62

St. Mary's (Minn.) 75, Augsburg 67

Trine 56, Hope 43

UCF 72, Wichita St. 67

Washburn 95, Newman 61

Wilmington (Ohio) 69, Muskingum 58

Wittenberg 58, Ohio Wesleyan 47

Wooster 74, Hiram 66

Wright St. 103, IUPUI 71

SOUTHWEST

Embry-Riddle (AZ) 73, Palm Beach Atlantic 50

Houston 80, Tulsa 42

Oklahoma St. 71, Texas Tech 68

SMU 72, Temple 71

FAR WEST

Utah Valley St. 71, Cal Baptist 55

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

