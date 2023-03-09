Thursday, Mar. 9

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

First Round

East Carolina 73, South Florida 58

Atlantic 10

Quarterfinal

VCU 71, Davidson 53

Saint Louis 82, George Mason 54

Atlantic Coast

Quarterfinal

Miami 74, Wake Forest 72

Duke 96, Pittsburgh 69

Big 12

Quarterfinal

Iowa St. 78, Baylor 72

Big East

Quarterfinal

Marquette 72, St. John's 70, OT

Big Ten

Second Round

Rutgers 62, Michigan 50

Ohio St. 73, Iowa 69

Big West

Quarterfinal

UC Irvine 75, CS Bakersfield 51

Mid-American

Quarterfinal

Toledo 91, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ohio 90, Ball St. 70

Southeastern

Second Round

Mississippi St. 69, Florida 68, OT

