Vanderbilt
Sedrick Alexander, rb, 5-8, 190, LBJ, Austin, Texas
Deago Benson, rb, 6-0, 200, Midlothian, Midlothian, Texas
Ethan Crisp, lb, 6-3, 205, Mount Juliet, Mount Juliet, Tenn.
Jalen Gilbert, s, 6-1, 185, Round Rock, Round Rock, Texas
Ted Gregoire, dl, 6-6, 275, Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.
Evan Herrmann, edge, 6-6, 210, Hamilton, Sussex, Wis.
Martel Hight, cb, 5-11, 161, Rome, Rome, Ga.
London Humphreys, wr, 6-2, 195, CPA, Nashville, Tenn.
Kamrean Johnson, te, 6-5, 215, Theodore, Theodore, Ala.
Dante Kelly, ath, 6-2, 195, Leflore County, Itta Bena, Miss.
Bryan Longwell, lb, 6-1, 225, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Barrett Maddox, ol, 6-6, 280, Clinton, Clinton, Tenn.
Anthony Miles, ol, 6-5, 285, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.
AJ Newberry, rb, 6-0, 200, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas
Duran Parish, wr, 5-11, 169, Biloxi, Biloxi, Miss.
Jailen Ruth, lb, 6-3, 195, Hawthorne, Hawthorne, Fla.
Misael Sandoval, ol, 6-6, 325, St. Augustine, San Diego, Calif.
Junior Sherrill, wr, 5-10, 175, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Cooper Starks, ol, 6-5, 325, Girard, Girard, Ill.
Brock Taylor, k, 6-2, 160, Knoxville Catholic, Knoxville, Tenn.
De'Marion Thomas, dl, 6-3, 330, Union, Tulsa, Okla.
Virginia
Trent Baker-Booker, s, 6-3, 175, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, Ind.
Anthony Britton, dl, 6-5, 275, Lake Taylor, Norfolk, Va.
Mekhi Buchanan, edge, 6-5, 225, Allatoona, Acworth, Ga.
Anthony Colandrea, qb, 6-0, 175, Lakewood, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
TyLyric Coleman, ath, 6-3, 175, Dan River, Ringgold, Va.
Landon Danley, s, 6-2, 190, Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C.
Jaden Gibson, wr, 6-1, 185, Rabun County, Tiger, Ga.
Miles Greene, dl, 6-3, 240, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.
Jason Hammond, dl, 6-3, 285, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Caleb Hardy, s, 6-3, 182, Eagle's Landing, McDonough, Ga.
Suderian Harrison, ath, 5-10, 165, Woodland, Dorchester, S.C.
Donte Hawthorne, rb, 6-0, 200, Colonial Forge, Stafford, Va.
Titus Ivy, wr, 6-4, 190, Cox Mill, Concord, N.C.
DJ Jones, edge, 6-4, 230, Hillsborough, Tampa, Fla.
TeKai Kirby, te, 6-3, 210, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Kamren Robinson, lb, 6-2, 215, Essex, Tappahannock, Va.
Cole Surber, ol, 6-6, 285, Patriot, Nokesville, Va.
Noah Vaughn, rb, 5-9, 185, Maryville, Maryville, Tenn.
Keandre Walker, cb, 6-3, 180, East Lincoln, Denver, N.C.
Virginia Tech
Jason Abbey, edge, 6-4, 215, Freeman, Richmond, Va.
Gabriel Arena, ol, 6-5, 285, Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg, Pa.
Marcell Baylor, wr, 6-3, 195, Radford, Radford, Va.
Jeremiah Coney, rb, 6-0, 194, Hermitage, Richmond, Va.
Tavorian Copeland, lb, 6-4, 193, Appomattox County, Appomattox, Va.
Antonio Cotman Jr., cb, 6-2, 190, Life Christian Academy, Colonial Heights, Va.
Ishmael Findlayter, edge, 6-4, 230, Clarkson Football North, Toronto, Canada
Chance Fitzgerald, wr, 6-3, 184, Nolensville, Nolensville, Tenn.
Cameren Fleming, cb, 6-0, 185, Trinity Episcopal School, Richmond, Va.
Layth Ghannam, ol, 6-5, 280, George Washington, Charleston, W.Va.
Ayden Greene, wr, 6-0, 167, Powell, Powell, Tenn.
Hannes Hammer, ol, 6-6, 272, North Cross School, Roanoke, Va.
Takye Heath, ath, 5-9, 165, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.
Braylon Johnson, s, 6-1, 170, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.
Dante Lovett, s, 6-1, 185, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.
Tralon Mitchell, ath, 6-2, 185, Southern Nash, Bailey, N.C.
Jonathan Pennix, ath, 5-11, 170, Appomattox County, Appomattox, Va.
Mose Phillips, s, 6-3, 190, Cane Ridge, Antioch, Tenn.
Aycen Stevens, lb, 6-4, 230, Decatur Central, Indianapolis, Ind.
William Watson III, qb, 6-0, 175, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass.
Krystian Williams, wr, 6-2, 170, Collegiate School, Richmond, Va.
Lance Williams, ol, 6-4, 306, Alcoa, Alcoa, Tenn.
Thomas Williams, ath, 5-10, 180, Powdersville, Greenville, S.C.
Dylan Wittke, qb, 6-1, 192, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Caleb Woodson, s, 6-3, 200, Battlefield, Haymarket, Va.
Wake Forest
Uber Ajongo, ol, 6-5, 260, Phillips Exeter Academy, Canada, Canada
Hilton Alexander II, wr, 5-11, 160, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.
Kyland Armstrong, ol, 6-3, 285, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fla.
Tyler Black, k, 6-1, 160, Goochland, Goochland, Va.
David Egbe, rb, 5-10, 195, The Loomis Chaffee School, Windsor, Conn.
Charlie Gilliam, qb, 6-2, 180, Eagles Landing Christian Academy, McDonough, Ga.
Aiden Hall, lb, 6-2, 210, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Ala.
Jaquez Keyes, rb, 6-1, 207, Ironton, Ironton, Ohio
Kerrington Lee, edge, 6-3, 230, Dwyer, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Chris Marable, dl, 6-3, 280, Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Micah Mays, wr, 6-2, 175, The Benjamin School, North Palm Beach, Fla.
Devin McRae, ol, 6-3, 280, Telfair County, Mcrae, Ga.
Davaughn Patterson, s, 6-1, 195, Ed White, Jacksonville, Fla.
Drew Pickett, rb, 5-10, 185, Russell County, Deatsville, Ala.
Antonio Robinson, cb, 5-10, 181, Beechwood, Ft Mitchell, Ky.
George Steih, dl, 6-5, 260, Grace Christian Academy, Franklin, Tenn.
Ka'Shawn Thomas, dl, 6-2, 315, Brunswick, Brunswick, Ga.
Rushaun Tongue, s, 6-1, 175, Chesapeake Sr., Pasadena, Md.
Tyler Walton, edge, 6-5, 230, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.
Travon West, cb, 6-0, 170, Wren, Piedmont, S.C.
Washington
Deven Bryant, lb, 6-0, 210, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Leroy Bryant, cb, 6-0, 175, Angelo Rodriguez, Fairfield, Calif.
Elinneus Davis, dl, 6-3, 295, Moorhead, Moorhead, Minn.
Soane Faasolo, ol, 6-8, 280, Menlo-Atherton, Menlo Park, Calif.
Diesel Gordon, cb, 5-11, 170, Seguin, Arlington, Texas
Landen Hatchett, ol, 6-3, 300, Ferndale, Ferndale, Wash.
Zachary Henning, ol, 6-6, 275, Grandview, Aurora, Colo.
Vincent Holmes, ath, 6-0, 180, San Jacinto, San Jacinto, Calif.
Elishah Jackett, ol, 6-6, 280, El Modena, Orange, Calif.
Anthony James, dl, 6-5, 265, Wylie East, Wylie, Texas
Jacob Lane, edge, 6-5, 230, Emerald Ridge, Puyallup, Wash.
Taeshaun Lyons, wr, 6-2, 165, Tennyson, Hayward, Calif.
Caleb Presley, cb, 5-11, 180, Rainier Beach, Seattle, Wash.
Curley Reed, cb, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles College Prep, Lake Charles, La.
Keith Reynolds, wr, 5-10, 160, Adelanto, Adelanto, Calif.
Tybo Rogers, rb, 5-11, 180, Bakersfield, Bakersfield, Calif.
Kahlee Tafai, ol, 6-6, 300, Leuzinger, Lawndale, Calif.
Jordan Whitney, lb, 6-2, 205, Pacifica, Oxnard, Calif.
Rashid Williams, wr, 6-2, 185, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Calif.
Washington St.
Tristan Bohannon, lb, 6-4, 215, Munford, Munford, Tenn.
Kiwaun Davis, cb, 6-3, 165, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.
Ansel Din-Mbuh, dl, 6-1, 280, Aledo, Aledo, Texas
Noah Dunham, ol, 6-5, 275, Yuba City, Yuba City, Calif.
Tai Faavae, lb, 6-0, 210, Fountain-Fort Carson, Fountain, Colo.
Nathan Gates, ol, 6-5, 280, Edison, Huntington Beach, Calif.
Carlos Hernandez, wr, 6-0, 170, Monrovia, Monrovia, Calif.
Brandon Hills, wr, 5-8, 150, Vista Ridge, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Khalil Laufau, dl, 6-3, 285, Herriman, Herriman, Utah
Trey Leckner, ath, 6-2, 215, Glacier Peak, Snohomish, Wash.
Jaxon Potter, qb, 6-4, 180, Santa Margarita Catholic, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
Nathan Pritchard, ol, 6-5, 285, Auburn Riverside, Auburn, Wash.
Leo Pulalasi, ath, 6-1, 205, Lakes, Lakewood, Wash.
Rocky Shields, dl, 6-3, 260, Columbine, Littleton, Colo.
Warren Smith, cb, 6-1, 175, El Cerrito, El Cerrito, Calif.
Isaac Terrell, edge, 6-2, 240, Lehi, Lehi, Utah
Ashton Tripp, ol, 6-7, 270, Kennewick, Kennewick, Wash.
Adrian Wilson, s, 6-0, 185, Keller Central, Keller, Texas
West Virginia
Sean Boyle, qb, 6-2, 197, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte, N.C.
Noah Braham, te, 6-2, 225, University, Morgantown, W.Va.
Ben Cutter, lb, 6-1, 210, East Lincoln, Denver, N.C.
Oryend Fisher, edge, 6-6, 205, Great Crossing, Georgetown, Ky.
Rodney Gallagher, wr, 5-10, 160, Laurel Highlands, Uniontown, Pa.
James Heard, lb, 6-2, 218, Camden, Camden, N.J.
Jordan Jackson, ath, 5-11, 175, Fairfield, Fairfield, Ohio
Josiah Jackson, cb, 6-1, 175, Fairfield, Fairfield, Ohio
Tory Johnson Jr., wr, 6-4, 210, Oscar Smith, Chesapeake, Va.
Zachariah Keith, edge, 6-5, 250, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.
Nick Krahe, ol, 6-5, 285, Harbor Creek, Harborcreek, Pa.
Corey McIntyre Jr., dl, 6-4, 280, Treasure Coast, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
DJ Oliver, rb, 6-0, 237, Port St. Joe, Port Saint Joe, Fla.
Traylon Ray, wr, 6-1, 186, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, Fla.
Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, ath, 6-1, 185, Woodford County, Versailles, Ky.
Josiah Trotter, lb, 6-2, 230, St. Joseph's Prep School, Philadelphia, Pa.
Jahiem White, rb, 5-9, 180, William Penn, York, Pa.
Johnny Williams IV, ol, 6-7, 315, Northeast, Macon, Ga.
Cooper Young, ol, 6-5, 280, Downingtown West, Downingtown, Pa.
Wisconsin
Christian Alliegro, lb, 6-3, 220, Avon Old Farms, Avon, Conn.
Jace Arnold, cb, 5-10, 168, Marietta, Marietta, Ga.
Tucker Ashcraft, te, 6-5, 235, O'Dea, Seattle, Wash.
Jonas Duclona, cb, 5-10, 180, Naples, Naples, Fla.
James Durand, ol, 6-4, 280, Basha, Chandler, Ariz.
Jamel Howard, dl, 6-3, 320, Marist, Chicago, Ill.
Tyler Jansey, lb, 6-1, 215, Batavia, Batavia, Ill.
Trech Kekahuna, wr, 5-11, 180, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
Cole LaCrue, qb, 6-2, 190, Broomfield, Broomfield, Colo.
Jordan Mayer, edge, 6-4, 235, Thomas Jefferson, Clairton, Pa.
Braedyn Moore, ath, 6-1, 190, Stephen T Badin, Hamilton, Ohio
Amare Snowden, cb, 6-3, 187, Roseville, Roseville, Mich.
Justin Taylor, ath, 6-1, 185, Nazareth Academy, La Grange Park, Ill.
AJ Tisdell, cb, 5-10, 180, College Station, College Station, Texas
Nate White, rb, 6-0, 175, King, Milwaukee, Wis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.