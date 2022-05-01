CincinnatiColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29141Totals36101210
Naquin rf4010Joe lf4120
K.Farmer ss4000Iglesias ss3101
Pham lf3000Grichuk rf5223
Votto dh4000Cron 1b5112
Drury 3b3121Díaz c3210
Senzel cf3000McMahon 3b4100
Moustakas 1b3000Daza cf4120
Reynolds 2b2010Rodgers 2b4124
Kolozsvary c3000Montero dh4020

Cincinnati0000100001
Colorado63000001x10

E_B.Farmer (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Drury (4), Reynolds (1), Díaz (5), Rodgers (2). HR_Drury (4), Cron (8), Grichuk (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Sanmartin L,0-42-366620
B.Farmer11-323212
Strickland200011
Cessa110001
Diaz110013
Santillan110001
Warren111100
Colorado
Freeland W,1-3741114
Stephenson100001
Estévez100010

HBP_B.Farmer (Iglesias). WP_Sanmartin.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:56. A_32,574 (50,445).

