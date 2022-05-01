|Cincinnati
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Díaz c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Reynolds 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Kolozsvary c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Colorado
|630
|000
|01x
|—
|10
E_B.Farmer (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Drury (4), Reynolds (1), Díaz (5), Rodgers (2). HR_Drury (4), Cron (8), Grichuk (3).
|6
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_B.Farmer (Iglesias). WP_Sanmartin.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:56. A_32,574 (50,445).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.