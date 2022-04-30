|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|12
|4
|4
|3
|India 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Naquin rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Moustakas dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Garcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|a-Moran ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|1-Aquino pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.049
|Kolozsvary c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|8
|11
|Joe lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Blackmon dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.299
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|.242
|Díaz c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Hilliard cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Iglesias ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.339
|Trejo 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|003_4
|12
|2
|Colorado
|010
|031
|41x_10
|14
|0
a-walked for Garcia in the 7th.
1-ran for Moran in the 7th.
E_K.Farmer (1), Pham (2). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Colorado 13. 2B_Pham 2 (4), Senzel (3), Blackmon (4), Iglesias (4), Trejo (1), Joe (5). HR_Díaz (2), off Greene; McMahon (2), off Greene. RBIs_K.Farmer (10), Naquin (9), Pham 2 (6), Díaz (6), McMahon 3 (11), Cron (19), Iglesias (4), Trejo (6), Joe (8), Grichuk (11), Daza (1). SF_K.Farmer.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer, Votto 2); Colorado 6 (McMahon, Díaz 3, Trejo 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 10; Colorado 8 for 18.
Runners moved up_Iglesias, Grichuk, Blackmon. GIDP_Drury, K.Farmer, India, Naquin.
DP_Colorado 4 (McMahon, Trejo, Cron; McMahon, Trejo, Cron; McMahon, Trejo, Cron; Iglesias, Trejo, Cron).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 1-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|6
|95
|6.00
|Diaz
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.00
|Cessa
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|4.50
|Diehl
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|34
|13.50
|Hoffman
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|34
|2.13
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 2-1
|6
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|87
|3.66
|Chacín, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|7.59
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.40
|Goudeau
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|6.30
Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 1-0, Hoffman 3-0, Chacín 2-0. IBB_off Diehl (Cron). HBP_Senzatela (Votto). WP_Greene, Diehl, Colomé. PB_Kolozsvary (1).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:25. A_30,206 (50,445).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.