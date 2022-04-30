CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34412443
India 2b513000.295
Naquin rf501100.222
Pham lf514200.234
Votto 1b401001.136
K.Farmer ss300100.268
Drury 3b310011.217
Moustakas dh301010.189
Senzel cf412000.214
Garcia c100010.240
a-Moran ph000010.206
1-Aquino pr000000.049
Kolozsvary c100001.125

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39101410811
Joe lf512102.278
Daza cf101100.400
Blackmon dh521012.257
Grichuk rf502102.333
Cron 1b212130.299
McMahon 3b411313.242
Díaz c422110.263
Hilliard cf-lf300021.226
Iglesias ss522100.339
Trejo 2b511101.250

Cincinnati000100003_4122
Colorado01003141x_10140

a-walked for Garcia in the 7th.

1-ran for Moran in the 7th.

E_K.Farmer (1), Pham (2). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Colorado 13. 2B_Pham 2 (4), Senzel (3), Blackmon (4), Iglesias (4), Trejo (1), Joe (5). HR_Díaz (2), off Greene; McMahon (2), off Greene. RBIs_K.Farmer (10), Naquin (9), Pham 2 (6), Díaz (6), McMahon 3 (11), Cron (19), Iglesias (4), Trejo (6), Joe (8), Grichuk (11), Daza (1). SF_K.Farmer.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (K.Farmer, Votto 2); Colorado 6 (McMahon, Díaz 3, Trejo 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 10; Colorado 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Iglesias, Grichuk, Blackmon. GIDP_Drury, K.Farmer, India, Naquin.

DP_Colorado 4 (McMahon, Trejo, Cron; McMahon, Trejo, Cron; McMahon, Trejo, Cron; Iglesias, Trejo, Cron).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 1-341-364446956.00
Diaz2-300011101.00
Cessa111112224.50
Diehl2-3544203413.50
Hoffman11-321002342.13
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela, W, 2-161-371121873.66
Chacín, H, 22-30001097.59
Colomé110001135.40
Goudeau143311266.30

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 1-0, Hoffman 3-0, Chacín 2-0. IBB_off Diehl (Cron). HBP_Senzatela (Votto). WP_Greene, Diehl, Colomé. PB_Kolozsvary (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:25. A_30,206 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you