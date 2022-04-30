CincinnatiColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals344124Totals39101410
India 2b5130Joe lf5121
Naquin rf5011Daza cf1011
Pham lf5142Blackmon dh5210
Votto 1b4010Grichuk rf5021
K.Farmer ss3001Cron 1b2121
Drury 3b3100McMahon 3b4113
Moustakas dh3010Díaz c4221
Senzel cf4120Hilliard cf-lf3000
Garcia c1000Iglesias ss5221
Moran ph0000Trejo 2b5111
Aquino pr0000
Kolozsvary c1000

Cincinnati0001000034
Colorado01003141x10

E_K.Farmer (1), Pham (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Colorado 4. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Colorado 13. 2B_Pham 2 (4), Senzel (3), Blackmon (4), Iglesias (4), Trejo (1), Joe (5). HR_Díaz (2), McMahon (2). SF_K.Farmer (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Greene L,1-341-364446
Diaz2-300011
Cessa111112
Diehl2-354420
Hoffman11-321002
Colorado
Senzatela W,2-161-371121
Chacín H,22-300010
Colomé110001
Goudeau143311

HBP_Senzatela (Votto). WP_Greene, Diehl, Colomé.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:25. A_30,206 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

