|India 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Joe lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Naquin rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Blackmon dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Moustakas dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hilliard cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Moran ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Aquino pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolozsvary c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|003
|—
|4
|Colorado
|010
|031
|41x
|—
|10
E_K.Farmer (1), Pham (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Colorado 4. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Colorado 13. 2B_Pham 2 (4), Senzel (3), Blackmon (4), Iglesias (4), Trejo (1), Joe (5). HR_Díaz (2), McMahon (2). SF_K.Farmer (1).
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Senzatela (Votto). WP_Greene, Diehl, Colomé.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:25. A_30,206 (50,445).
