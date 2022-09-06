|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
|4
|10
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.232
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Urías 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Hiura dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Mitchell cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.136
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|10
|10
|3
|8
|McMahon 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Daza lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.302
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.267
|1-Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.272
|Toglia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Montero 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Trejo ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Milwaukee
|300
|200
|100
|1_7
|9
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|050
|4_10
|10
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Cron in the 10th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Hiura (4), Narváez (11), Adames 2 (24), Montero (11), Daza (15). HR_Yelich (12), off Kuhl; Renfroe (25), off Kuhl; Montero (5), off Woodruff; Daza (2), off Perdomo; Grichuk (14), off Strzelecki; Grichuk (15), off Rogers. RBIs_Yelich (46), Renfroe 2 (61), Narváez 2 (21), Adames 2 (79), Montero (15), Trejo (7), Daza 4 (28), Grichuk 4 (64). SB_Mitchell (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Mitchell, Tellez, Urías); Colorado 1 (McMahon). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Colorado 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Tellez. LIDP_Yelich. GIDP_Adames.
DP_Colorado 2 (Trejo, McMahon, Cron; Montero, Cron, Montero).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|91
|3.41
|Perdomo
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|4.38
|Strzelecki, BS, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.27
|Milner
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.81
|Rogers, L, 2-2, BS, 2-3
|1-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|6.08
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|74
|5.38
|Gomber
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|5.56
|Lamet
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|2.25
|Bard, W, 4-4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|23
|2.15
Perdomo pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-0, Gomber 1-0, Lamet 1-1. IBB_off Rogers (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:01. A_22,329 (50,445).
