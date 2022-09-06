MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37797410
Yelich lf522101.259
Adames ss413210.232
Tellez 1b500001.229
Renfroe rf511200.257
Wong 2b300001.247
Urías 2b100010.220
Hiura dh411003.244
Peterson 3b310012.259
Narváez c401200.221
Mitchell cf311012.136

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3810101038
McMahon 2b521001.244
Daza lf422410.302
Cron 1b400013.267
1-Hampson pr000000.218
Blackmon dh510000.266
Grichuk cf522400.272
Toglia rf400001.214
Díaz c400001.223
Montero 3b322111.250
Trejo ss413101.255

Milwaukee3002001001_790
Colorado0010000504_10100

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Cron in the 10th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Hiura (4), Narváez (11), Adames 2 (24), Montero (11), Daza (15). HR_Yelich (12), off Kuhl; Renfroe (25), off Kuhl; Montero (5), off Woodruff; Daza (2), off Perdomo; Grichuk (14), off Strzelecki; Grichuk (15), off Rogers. RBIs_Yelich (46), Renfroe 2 (61), Narváez 2 (21), Adames 2 (79), Montero (15), Trejo (7), Daza 4 (28), Grichuk 4 (64). SB_Mitchell (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Mitchell, Tellez, Urías); Colorado 1 (McMahon). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Colorado 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Tellez. LIDP_Yelich. GIDP_Adames.

DP_Colorado 2 (Trejo, McMahon, Cron; Montero, Cron, Montero).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff721125913.41
Perdomo04440084.38
Strzelecki, BS, 0-212-321102223.27
Milner1-30000133.81
Rogers, L, 2-2, BS, 2-31-32431086.08
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl41-365525745.38
Gomber21-311102315.56
Lamet11-310013292.25
Bard, W, 4-4211010232.15

Perdomo pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-0, Gomber 1-0, Lamet 1-1. IBB_off Rogers (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:01. A_22,329 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you