MilwaukeeColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37797Totals38101010
Yelich lf5221McMahon 2b5210
Adames ss4132Daza lf4224
Tellez 1b5000Cron 1b4000
Renfroe rf5112Hampson pr0000
Wong 2b3000Blackmon dh5100
Urías 2b1000Grichuk cf5224
Hiura dh4110Toglia rf4000
Peterson 3b3100Díaz c4000
Narváez c4012Montero 3b3221
Mitchell cf3110Trejo ss4131

Milwaukee30020010017
Colorado001000050410

DP_Milwaukee 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Hiura (4), Narváez (11), Adames 2 (24), Montero (11), Daza (15). HR_Yelich (12), Renfroe (25), Montero (5), Daza (2), Grichuk 2 (15). SB_Mitchell (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Woodruff721125
Perdomo044400
Strzelecki BS,0-212-321102
Milner1-300001
Rogers L,2-2 BS,2-31-324310
Colorado
Kuhl41-365525
Gomber21-311102
Lamet11-310013
Bard W,4-4211010

Perdomo pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:01. A_22,329 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you