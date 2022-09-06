|Milwaukee
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|38
|10
|10
|10
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|McMahon 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Daza lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Urías 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Hiura dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Toglia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Montero 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Mitchell cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Trejo ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Milwaukee
|300
|200
|100
|—
|7
|Colorado
|001
|000
|050
|—
|10
DP_Milwaukee 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Hiura (4), Narváez (11), Adames 2 (24), Montero (11), Daza (15). HR_Yelich (12), Renfroe (25), Montero (5), Daza (2), Grichuk 2 (15). SB_Mitchell (3).
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
Perdomo pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:01. A_22,329 (50,445).
