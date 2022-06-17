|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|2
|2
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.233
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Azocar rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|a-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|14
|10
|3
|7
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Daza cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.267
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.291
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Serven c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Trejo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|San Diego
|000
|040
|000_4
|8
|0
|Colorado
|300
|322
|00x_10
|14
|0
a-struck out for Azocar in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Machado (17), Voit (10), Serven (1), Daza (7). 3B_Azocar (2), Blackmon (2). HR_Grisham (5), off Freeland; Cron 2 (16), off Gore; Grichuk (6), off Gore. RBIs_Grisham (25), Profar (36), Machado (44), Voit (29), Blackmon 2 (35), Cron 5 (49), Grichuk 3 (30). SF_Profar.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Alfaro, Azocar); Colorado 3 (Joe, Trejo, Iglesias). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Colorado 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Grisham, Grichuk, Rodgers. LIDP_Alfaro. GIDP_Profar, Kim, Rodgers, Daza.
DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit; Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Trejo, Rodgers, Cron; Cron).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, L, 4-3
|4
|9
|8
|8
|3
|1
|79
|3.64
|Clevinger
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|39
|3.79
|Knehr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 3-5
|7
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|82
|4.46
|Estévez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.98
|Bird
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Clevinger 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Cronenworth), Knehr (Joe).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:55. A_34,304 (50,445).
