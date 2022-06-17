San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3148422
Profar lf300100.250
Cronenworth 2b312000.251
Machado dh411100.327
Voit 1b201120.233
Alfaro c401000.283
Kim ss400001.221
Grisham cf411100.188
Azocar rf311000.247
a-Mazara ph100001.341
Alcántara 3b301000.171

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3610141037
Joe lf412001.273
Daza cf522000.333
Blackmon dh423211.267
Cron 1b523501.291
Rodgers 2b300010.249
Iglesias ss411001.301
Serven c311011.333
Grichuk rf412301.259
Trejo 3b400001.231

San Diego000040000_480
Colorado30032200x_10140

a-struck out for Azocar in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Machado (17), Voit (10), Serven (1), Daza (7). 3B_Azocar (2), Blackmon (2). HR_Grisham (5), off Freeland; Cron 2 (16), off Gore; Grichuk (6), off Gore. RBIs_Grisham (25), Profar (36), Machado (44), Voit (29), Blackmon 2 (35), Cron 5 (49), Grichuk 3 (30). SF_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Alfaro, Azocar); Colorado 3 (Joe, Trejo, Iglesias). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Colorado 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Grichuk, Rodgers. LIDP_Alfaro. GIDP_Profar, Kim, Rodgers, Daza.

DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit; Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Trejo, Rodgers, Cron; Cron).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, L, 4-3498831793.64
Clevinger252202393.79
Knehr200004340.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 3-5784410824.46
Estévez100010194.98
Bird100002110.00

Inherited runners-scored_Clevinger 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Cronenworth), Knehr (Joe).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:55. A_34,304 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you