San DiegoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31484Totals36101410
Profar lf3001Joe lf4120
Cronenworth 2b3120Daza cf5220
Machado dh4111Blackmon dh4232
Voit 1b2011Cron 1b5235
Alfaro c4010Rodgers 2b3000
Kim ss4000Iglesias ss4110
Grisham cf4111Serven c3110
Azocar rf3110Grichuk rf4123
Mazara ph1000Trejo 3b4000
Alcántara 3b3010

San Diego0000400004
Colorado30032200x10

DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Machado (17), Voit (10), Serven (1), Daza (7). 3B_Azocar (2), Blackmon (2). HR_Grisham (5), Cron 2 (16), Grichuk (6). SF_Profar (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Gore L,4-3498831
Clevinger252202
Knehr200004
Colorado
Freeland W,3-5784410
Estévez100010
Bird100002

Gore pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Freeland (Cronenworth), Knehr (Joe).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:55. A_34,304 (50,445).

