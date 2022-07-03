|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|1
|5
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.169
|Hummel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Marte dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Walker 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.206
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|b-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|c-Varsho ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Hager 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Rojas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|11
|4
|4
|Joe rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.277
|Bryant lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Hampson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Blackmon dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.264
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Serven c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Arizona
|010
|103
|002_7
|9
|1
|Colorado
|400
|304
|00x_11
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Hager in the 8th. b-pinch hit for B.Kennedy in the 9th. c-homered for C.Kelly in the 9th.
E_Walker (3). LOB_Arizona 1, Colorado 5. 2B_Hager (2), Luplow (3), Grichuk (9), Blackmon (14). 3B_Hummel (3), Joe (4). HR_Walker (20), off Gomber; Marte (5), off Gomber; Walker (21), off Bird; Varsho (11), off Chacín; Rodgers (8), off Keuchel. RBIs_Walker 2 (42), Marte 2 (24), Luplow (21), Varsho 2 (35), Cron 2 (58), Rodgers 3 (40), Joe 3 (19), Bryant (5), Blackmon 2 (44). SB_McMahon (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Marte); Colorado 1 (Bryant). RISP_Arizona 3 for 6; Colorado 6 for 7.
GIDP_Hummel, Walker.
DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 0-1
|5
|6
|7
|6
|3
|3
|96
|9.64
|Wendelken
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|5.28
|Nelson
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1.82
|Weaver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|11.32
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.97
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 4-7
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|72
|6.53
|Bird, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|2.16
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.45
|Chacín
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|15
|6.81
Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 2-2. WP_Chacín.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:47. A_48,331 (50,445).
