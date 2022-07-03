ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3479715
Luplow rf402100.169
Hummel lf411002.181
Marte dh412200.264
Walker 1b332210.206
B.Kennedy 2b300001.139
b-Peralta ph100001.247
C.Kelly c300000.130
c-Varsho ph111200.235
Thomas cf400000.251
Perdomo ss400001.197
Hager 3b211000.250
a-Rojas ph-3b100000.259

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3611121144
Joe rf-lf411311.277
Bryant lf523100.286
Hampson cf000000.235
Blackmon dh522200.270
Cron 1b512201.295
Rodgers 2b311310.264
Iglesias ss400001.291
Grichuk cf-rf411001.255
McMahon 3b322010.240
Serven c310010.294

Arizona010103002_791
Colorado40030400x_11120

a-grounded out for Hager in the 8th. b-pinch hit for B.Kennedy in the 9th. c-homered for C.Kelly in the 9th.

E_Walker (3). LOB_Arizona 1, Colorado 5. 2B_Hager (2), Luplow (3), Grichuk (9), Blackmon (14). 3B_Hummel (3), Joe (4). HR_Walker (20), off Gomber; Marte (5), off Gomber; Walker (21), off Bird; Varsho (11), off Chacín; Rodgers (8), off Keuchel. RBIs_Walker 2 (42), Marte 2 (24), Luplow (21), Varsho 2 (35), Cron 2 (58), Rodgers 3 (40), Joe 3 (19), Bryant (5), Blackmon 2 (44). SB_McMahon (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Marte); Colorado 1 (Bryant). RISP_Arizona 3 for 6; Colorado 6 for 7.

GIDP_Hummel, Walker.

DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel, L, 0-1567633969.64
Wendelken2-323310215.28
Nelson1-321100111.82
Weaver1100001311.32
Smith110001164.97
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, W, 4-752-364402726.53
Bird, H, 111-311100192.16
Colomé110001112.45
Chacín112212156.81

Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 2-2. WP_Chacín.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:47. A_48,331 (50,445).

