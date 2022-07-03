ArizonaColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34797Totals36111211
Luplow rf4021Joe rf-lf4113
Hummel lf4110Bryant lf5231
Marte dh4122Hampson cf0000
Walker 1b3322Blackmon dh5222
B.Kennedy 2b3000Cron 1b5122
Peralta ph1000Rodgers 2b3113
C.Kelly c3000Iglesias ss4000
Varsho ph1112Grichuk cf-rf4110
Thomas cf4000McMahon 3b3220
Perdomo ss4000Serven c3100
Hager 3b2110
Rojas ph-3b1000

Arizona0101030027
Colorado40030400x11

E_Walker (3). DP_Arizona 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 1, Colorado 5. 2B_Hager (2), Luplow (3), Grichuk (9), Blackmon (14). 3B_Hummel (3), Joe (4). HR_Walker 2 (21), Marte (5), Varsho (11), Rodgers (8). SB_McMahon (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Keuchel L,0-1567633
Wendelken2-323310
Nelson1-321100
Weaver110000
Smith110001
Colorado
Gomber W,4-752-364402
Bird H,111-311100
Colomé110001
Chacín112212

WP_Chacín.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:47. A_48,331 (50,445).

