|Arizona
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|11
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Joe rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Hummel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Marte dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Hampson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Blackmon dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Serven c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hager 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|010
|103
|002
|—
|7
|Colorado
|400
|304
|00x
|—
|11
E_Walker (3). DP_Arizona 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 1, Colorado 5. 2B_Hager (2), Luplow (3), Grichuk (9), Blackmon (14). 3B_Hummel (3), Joe (4). HR_Walker 2 (21), Marte (5), Varsho (11), Rodgers (8). SB_McMahon (1).
|5
|6
|7
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Chacín.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:47. A_48,331 (50,445).
