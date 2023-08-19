|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|10
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Blackmon dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jones lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Pérez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Montero 1b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Colás rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|101
|020
|010
|—
|5
|Colorado
|320
|200
|22x
|—
|11
E_Andrus (10), Moncada (4). DP_Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 10. 2B_Andrus (14), Colás (5), Montero (9). 3B_Montero (2). HR_Robert Jr. (33), Blackmon (6). SB_Andrus (10), Jones (8).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:52. A_46,601 (50,144).
