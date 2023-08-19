ChicagoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365114Totals38111310
Andrus ss4220Blackmon dh5222
Benintendi lf4011Tovar ss3100
Robert Jr. cf4121McMahon 3b4210
Vaughn 1b4000Rodgers 2b5330
Moncada 3b4010Jones lf4232
Grandal dh4000Díaz c5012
Pérez c4120Montero 1b5134
Colás rf4110Toglia rf3000
Sosa 2b4022Doyle cf4000

Chicago1010200105
Colorado32020022x11

E_Andrus (10), Moncada (4). DP_Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 10. 2B_Andrus (14), Colás (5), Montero (9). 3B_Montero (2). HR_Robert Jr. (33), Blackmon (6). SB_Andrus (10), Jones (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Scholtens L,1-6355552
Banks232212
J.Lambert222212
Ramsey132201
Colorado
Freeland W,5-13584416
Suter H,6200001
Koch121100
Bird110002

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:52. A_46,601 (50,144).

