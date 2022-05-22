New YorkColorado
Totals33383Totals36111210
Nimmo cf3021Joe rf-1b5130
Jankowski cf0000Blackmon dh4100
Marte rf4010Cron 1b3212
Lindor ss4000Daza cf0000
Guillorme ss0000McMahon 3b5111
Alonso 1b4020Grichuk cf-rf4121
Rodríguez p0000Rodgers 2b3111
Canha lf3100Hilliard lf4111
McNeil 2b4000Hampson ss4110
Escobar 3b2100Serven c4224
Do.Smith 1b1000
Davis dh-3b4121
Nido c4011

New York0200010003
Colorado22000700x11

E_Nido (1), Medina (1), Rodgers (4). LOB_New York 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Hilliard (3), Joe (6). HR_Cron (11), Serven 2 (2). SF_Nimmo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Williams L,0-3434402
Medina11-365501
Shreve2-332211
Reed100000
Rodríguez100002
Colorado
Blach362210
Goudeau W,1-022-311112
Lawrence H,21-300000
Stephenson110001
Colomé100001
Gilbreath100001

HBP_Williams (Rodgers), Medina (Blackmon). WP_Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:58. A_25,783 (50,445).

