|New York
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|10
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Joe rf-1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Jankowski cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Serven c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Do.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Colorado
|220
|007
|00x
|—
|11
E_Nido (1), Medina (1), Rodgers (4). LOB_New York 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Hilliard (3), Joe (6). HR_Cron (11), Serven 2 (2). SF_Nimmo (1).
|4
|3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Williams (Rodgers), Medina (Blackmon). WP_Goudeau.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:58. A_25,783 (50,445).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.