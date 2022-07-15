|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|0
|4
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.187
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|a-Castillo ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|c-Heineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Mitchell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|13
|17
|13
|4
|5
|Joe rf-1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Bryant lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|1-Hilliard pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Cron 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.296
|b-Daza ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.257
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Hampson ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.224
|Pittsburgh
|001
|010
|000_2
|6
|1
|Colorado
|103
|201
|42x_13
|17
|0
a-grounded out for Hayes in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Cron in the 8th. c-grounded out for Newman in the 9th.
1-ran for Bryant in the 8th.
E_VanMeter (6). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Newman (6), Marisnick 2 (5), Bryant (8), Rodgers (19), Grichuk (15), McMahon (14). HR_Cron (21), off Peters; Rodgers (9), off Peters. RBIs_VanMeter (11), Delay (3), Blackmon 2 (52), Rodgers 4 (47), Díaz 3 (23), Cron (69), McMahon (41), Grichuk (41), Daza (19). SB_Hampson (5). SF_VanMeter, Daza.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Mitchell, Delay); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Bryant). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Colorado 6 for 9.
Runners moved up_Delay, Grichuk. LIDP_Díaz. GIDP_Grichuk, Bryant.
DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Cruz, VanMeter; Cruz, Newman, VanMeter; Cruz, VanMeter, Cruz).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 2-5
|5
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|103
|3.99
|Stratton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|5.17
|Peters
|2
|8
|6
|6
|0
|1
|47
|5.34
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 6-7
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|94
|5.47
|Stephenson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.40
|Blach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.73
Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 1-0. WP_Márquez.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.
T_3:03. A_33,710 (50,445).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.