PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3226204
VanMeter 1b300100.187
Gamel lf400003.243
Hayes 3b301000.252
a-Castillo ph-3b100000.208
Vogelbach dh400000.228
Cruz ss400000.202
Newman 2b301000.269
c-Heineman ph100000.178
Mitchell rf311000.198
Marisnick cf312001.242
Delay c301100.296

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3713171345
Joe rf-1b422010.267
Bryant lf512001.294
1-Hilliard pr-lf010000.183
Blackmon dh513200.278
Cron 1b321111.296
b-Daza ph-cf000100.296
Rodgers 2b512402.257
Iglesias ss200000.302
Hampson ss221010.241
McMahon 3b322111.244
Grichuk cf-rf412100.251
Díaz c402300.224

Pittsburgh001010000_261
Colorado10320142x_13170

a-grounded out for Hayes in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Cron in the 8th. c-grounded out for Newman in the 9th.

1-ran for Bryant in the 8th.

E_VanMeter (6). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Newman (6), Marisnick 2 (5), Bryant (8), Rodgers (19), Grichuk (15), McMahon (14). HR_Cron (21), off Peters; Rodgers (9), off Peters. RBIs_VanMeter (11), Delay (3), Blackmon 2 (52), Rodgers 4 (47), Díaz 3 (23), Cron (69), McMahon (41), Grichuk (41), Daza (19). SB_Hampson (5). SF_VanMeter, Daza.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Mitchell, Delay); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Bryant). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Colorado 6 for 9.

Runners moved up_Delay, Grichuk. LIDP_Díaz. GIDP_Grichuk, Bryant.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Cruz, VanMeter; Cruz, Newman, VanMeter; Cruz, VanMeter, Cruz).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, L, 2-55766231033.99
Stratton121121235.17
Peters286601475.34
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 6-762-362204945.47
Stephenson11-300000145.40
Blach10000085.73

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 1-0. WP_Márquez.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.

T_3:03. A_33,710 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you