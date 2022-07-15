|Pittsburgh
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|37
|13
|17
|13
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Joe rf-1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hilliard pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Castillo ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Daza ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Heineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hampson ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Pittsburgh
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Colorado
|103
|201
|42x
|—
|13
E_VanMeter (6). DP_Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Newman (6), Marisnick 2 (5), Bryant (8), Rodgers (19), Grichuk (15), McMahon (14). HR_Cron (21), Rodgers (9). SB_Hampson (5). SF_VanMeter (2), Daza (3).
WP_Márquez.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.
T_3:03. A_33,710 (50,445).
