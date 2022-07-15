PittsburghColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32262Totals37131713
VanMeter 1b3001Joe rf-1b4220
Gamel lf4000Bryant lf5120
Hayes 3b3010Hilliard pr-lf0100
Castillo ph-3b1000Blackmon dh5132
Vogelbach dh4000Cron 1b3211
Cruz ss4000Daza ph-cf0001
Newman 2b3010Rodgers 2b5124
Heineman ph1000Iglesias ss2000
Mitchell rf3110Hampson ss2210
Marisnick cf3120McMahon 3b3221
Delay c3011Grichuk cf-rf4121
Díaz c4023

Pittsburgh0010100002
Colorado10320142x13

E_VanMeter (6). DP_Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Newman (6), Marisnick 2 (5), Bryant (8), Rodgers (19), Grichuk (15), McMahon (14). HR_Cron (21), Rodgers (9). SB_Hampson (5). SF_VanMeter (2), Daza (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Quintana L,2-5576623
Stratton121121
Peters286601
Colorado
Márquez W,6-762-362204
Stephenson11-300000
Blach100000

WP_Márquez.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.

T_3:03. A_33,710 (50,445).

