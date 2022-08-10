St. LouisColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35585Totals46162216
Carlson cf4000Blackmon rf5111
Gorman dh5110Daza cf1000
Goldschmidt 1b3000Iglesias ss5231
Dickerson ph1000Hampson ss1010
Arenado 3b4111Rodgers 2b5341
Donovan 3b1000Cron 1b5225
O'Neill lf4000McMahon 3b4212
Nootbaar rf2210Grichuk cf-rf5353
DeJong ss3112Montero dh5220
Knizner c4022Díaz c5022
Edman 2b4020Hilliard lf5111

St. Louis0000230005
Colorado30900220x16

E_Arenado (8). LOB_St. Louis 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Nootbaar (6), Gorman (8), Arenado (27), Díaz 2 (14), Cron (26). HR_DeJong (5), Cron (23), Grichuk (12), McMahon (11).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Mikolas L,8-922-314101002
Naughton22-354413
McFarland22-332210
Colorado
Feltner W,2-352-345533
Bird11-320013
Lamet220002

HBP_Bird (DeJong). WP_McFarland, Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:05. A_35,011 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

