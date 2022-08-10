|St. Louis
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|46
|16
|22
|16
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Gorman dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|Donovan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|5
|3
|5
|3
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Montero dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hilliard lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|023
|000
|—
|5
|Colorado
|309
|002
|20x
|—
|16
E_Arenado (8). LOB_St. Louis 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Nootbaar (6), Gorman (8), Arenado (27), Díaz 2 (14), Cron (26). HR_DeJong (5), Cron (23), Grichuk (12), McMahon (11).
HBP_Bird (DeJong). WP_McFarland, Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:05. A_35,011 (50,445).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
