St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3558548
Carlson cf400012.241
Gorman dh511001.237
Goldschmidt 1b300011.329
a-Dickerson ph100000.218
Arenado 3b411101.300
Donovan 3b100000.281
O'Neill lf400000.226
Nootbaar rf221021.229
DeJong ss311201.162
Knizner c402201.220
Edman 2b402000.258

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4616221625
Blackmon rf511101.263
Daza cf100000.296
Iglesias ss523100.316
Hampson ss101000.234
Rodgers 2b534110.284
Cron 1b522500.280
McMahon 3b421211.242
Grichuk cf-rf535300.270
Montero dh522001.283
Díaz c502200.229
Hilliard lf511102.180

St. Louis000023000_581
Colorado30900220x_16220

a-lined out for Goldschmidt in the 9th.

E_Arenado (8). LOB_St. Louis 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Nootbaar (6), Gorman (8), Arenado (27), Díaz 2 (14), Cron (26). HR_DeJong (5), off Feltner; Cron (23), off Mikolas; Grichuk (12), off Naughton; McMahon (11), off McFarland. RBIs_DeJong 2 (19), Arenado (69), Knizner 2 (19), Cron 5 (79), Díaz 2 (33), Hilliard (14), Iglesias (41), Rodgers (52), Grichuk 3 (58), Blackmon (61), McMahon 2 (52).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson 4, DeJong); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Cron, Díaz, Iglesias). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 8; Colorado 9 for 16.

Runners moved up_Cron, Blackmon.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 8-922-314101002723.50
Naughton22-354413554.94
McFarland22-332210296.61
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, W, 2-352-345533906.02
Bird11-320013315.56
Lamet220002308.16

Inherited runners-scored_Naughton 1-1, McFarland 2-1, Bird 2-2. HBP_Bird (DeJong). WP_McFarland, Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:05. A_35,011 (50,445).

