|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|4
|8
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Gorman dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|a-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Donovan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.162
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|46
|16
|22
|16
|2
|5
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Iglesias ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.280
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.242
|Grichuk cf-rf
|5
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|Montero dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Hilliard lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.180
|St. Louis
|000
|023
|000_5
|8
|1
|Colorado
|309
|002
|20x_16
|22
|0
a-lined out for Goldschmidt in the 9th.
E_Arenado (8). LOB_St. Louis 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Nootbaar (6), Gorman (8), Arenado (27), Díaz 2 (14), Cron (26). HR_DeJong (5), off Feltner; Cron (23), off Mikolas; Grichuk (12), off Naughton; McMahon (11), off McFarland. RBIs_DeJong 2 (19), Arenado (69), Knizner 2 (19), Cron 5 (79), Díaz 2 (33), Hilliard (14), Iglesias (41), Rodgers (52), Grichuk 3 (58), Blackmon (61), McMahon 2 (52).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson 4, DeJong); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Cron, Díaz, Iglesias). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 8; Colorado 9 for 16.
Runners moved up_Cron, Blackmon.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 8-9
|2
|2-3
|14
|10
|10
|0
|2
|72
|3.50
|Naughton
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|55
|4.94
|McFarland
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|29
|6.61
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, W, 2-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|90
|6.02
|Bird
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|5.56
|Lamet
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|8.16
Inherited runners-scored_Naughton 1-1, McFarland 2-1, Bird 2-2. HBP_Bird (DeJong). WP_McFarland, Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:05. A_35,011 (50,445).
