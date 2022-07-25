ColoradoMilwaukee
Totals30252Totals31050
Blackmon dh4000Yelich lf4010
Daza lf-cf3001Adames ss4000
Cron 1b3000McCutchen dh4010
Rodgers 2b4000Renfroe rf4000
Iglesias ss1000Brosseau 1b3010
Hilliard lf2010Tellez ph0000
Grichuk rf4010Davis pr0000
McMahon 3b3000Urías 3b4010
Díaz c3111Taylor cf3000
Hampson cf-ss3120Wong 2b3000
Severino c2010

Colorado0010100002
Milwaukee0000000000

E_Rodgers (8). DP_Colorado 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Colorado 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Grichuk (16), Hampson (5). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Hampson (6). SF_Daza (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Freeland W,5-7740017
Gilbreath H,8100002
Bard S,21-23110010
Milwaukee
Ashby L,2-8752219
McGee100001
Suter100001

HBP_Suter (Hilliard).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_25,194 (41,900).

