|Colorado
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Daza lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hilliard lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson cf-ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Severino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Colorado
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Rodgers (8). DP_Colorado 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Colorado 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Grichuk (16), Hampson (5). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Hampson (6). SF_Daza (4).
HBP_Suter (Hilliard).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:50. A_25,194 (41,900).
