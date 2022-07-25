ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30252111
Blackmon dh400002.275
Daza lf-cf300100.295
Cron 1b300012.290
Rodgers 2b400001.261
Iglesias ss100000.300
Hilliard lf201000.178
Grichuk rf401001.248
McMahon 3b300002.236
Díaz c311102.242
Hampson cf-ss312001.252

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3105029
Yelich lf401002.250
Adames ss400000.218
McCutchen dh401001.255
Renfroe rf400000.252
Brosseau 1b301000.298
a-Tellez ph000010.230
1-Davis pr000000.233
Urías 3b401002.225
Taylor cf300003.227
Wong 2b300001.238
Severino c201010.250

Colorado001010000_251
Milwaukee000000000_050

a-walked for Brosseau in the 9th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 9th.

E_Rodgers (8). LOB_Colorado 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Grichuk (16), Hampson (5). HR_Díaz (6), off Ashby. RBIs_Díaz (28), Daza (23). SB_Hampson (6). CS_Urías (2). SF_Daza.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers); Milwaukee 2 (Urías 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Daza, Blackmon, McCutchen. GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Hampson, Cron).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 5-7740017994.64
Gilbreath, H, 8100002143.18
Bard, S, 21-23110010201.91
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby, L, 2-87522191114.38
McGee100001166.56
Suter100001144.12

HBP_Suter (Hilliard).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_25,194 (41,900).

