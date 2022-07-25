|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|11
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Daza lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Iglesias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Hilliard lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Hampson cf-ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|9
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|a-Tellez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|1-Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Severino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Colorado
|001
|010
|000_2
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-walked for Brosseau in the 9th.
1-ran for Tellez in the 9th.
E_Rodgers (8). LOB_Colorado 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Grichuk (16), Hampson (5). HR_Díaz (6), off Ashby. RBIs_Díaz (28), Daza (23). SB_Hampson (6). CS_Urías (2). SF_Daza.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers); Milwaukee 2 (Urías 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Daza, Blackmon, McCutchen. GIDP_Renfroe.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Hampson, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 5-7
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|99
|4.64
|Gilbreath, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.18
|Bard, S, 21-23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.91
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, L, 2-8
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|111
|4.38
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.56
|Suter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.12
HBP_Suter (Hilliard).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:50. A_25,194 (41,900).
