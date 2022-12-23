Colorado01113
Nashville11002

First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 9 (Novak, Josi), 12:26 (pp).

Second Period_2, Nashville, Duchene 10 (Niederreiter, Glass), 6:22. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 23 (O'Connor), 12:46.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Compher 5 (Lehkonen, Rantanen), 15:05.

Overtime_5, Colorado, Girard 2 (Rodrigues), 4:17.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 8-21-15-2_46. Nashville 15-9-14-1_39.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Nashville 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Georgiev 15-6-2 (39 shots-37 saves). Nashville, Saros 11-9-5 (46-43).

A_17,159 (17,113). T_2:38.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Matt MacPherson.

