|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Colorado
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Colorado, Landeskog 20 (Toews, Rantanen), 2:43. 2, Colorado, Toews 9 (E.Johnson, Kadri), 6:16. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 6 (Rutta, Point), 10:45.
Second Period_4, Colorado, Nichushkin 13 (Burakovsky), 1:56. 5, Tampa Bay, Point 17 (Sergachev, Palat), 15:54.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 10-12-16_38. Colorado 24-12-11_47.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Colorado 0 of 3.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 25-8-4 (47 shots-44 saves). Colorado, Kuemper 22-5-2 (38-36).
A_18,018 (18,007). T_2:41.
Referees_Chris Schlenker, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.