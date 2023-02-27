|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Colorado
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Colorado, Rantanen 39, 0:14.
Second Period_2, Colorado, Rantanen 40 (Compher), 16:20.
Third Period_3, Colorado, MacKinnon 22 (Nichushkin, Lehkonen), 16:33 (en).
Shots on Goal_Vegas 11-12-8_31. Colorado 11-17-6_34.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Colorado 0 of 1.
Goalies_Vegas, Hill 14-6-1 (33 shots-31 saves). Colorado, Georgiev 26-12-4 (31-31).
A_18,117 (18,007). T_2:26.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, CJ Murray.
