WashingtonColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30171Totals31393
Thomas cf3001Hampson cf4000
Escobar ss3010Sheffield p0000
Soto rf4000Estévez p0000
Zimmerman 1b4020Rodgers 2b4011
K.Ruiz c4010Story ss4121
Hernandez lf2110Cron 1b3100
Kieboom 3b4010Díaz c4020
García 2b4000McMahon 3b4011
Corbin p2010Daza rf-cf3010
Bell ph0000Hilliard lf-rf2010
Romero p0000Freeland p1000
Murphy p0000Kinley p0000
Tapia ph-lf2110

Washington0000001001
Colorado00011010x3

DP_Washington 1, Colorado 4. LOB_Washington 7, Colorado 9. 2B_Escobar (20), Zimmerman (15), Story (34), McMahon (31), Rodgers (20), Hilliard (7). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Story (24). S_Freeland (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Corbin L,9-16662239
Romero121102
Murphy110012
Colorado
Freeland W,7-862-361143
Kinley H,101-300000
Sheffield H,3110001
Estévez S,10-16100010

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:00. A_21,693 (50,445).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

