|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hernandez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Daza rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bell ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard lf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Colorado
|000
|110
|10x
|—
|3
DP_Washington 1, Colorado 4. LOB_Washington 7, Colorado 9. 2B_Escobar (20), Zimmerman (15), Story (34), McMahon (31), Rodgers (20), Hilliard (7). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Story (24). S_Freeland (4).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:00. A_21,693 (50,445).
