|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|5
|4
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|K.Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Hernandez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|a-Bell ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|4
|13
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.275
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.254
|Daza rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Hilliard lf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Tapia ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Washington
|000
|000
|100_1
|7
|0
|Colorado
|000
|110
|10x_3
|9
|0
a-walked for Corbin in the 7th. b-tripled for Kinley in the 7th.
LOB_Washington 7, Colorado 9. 2B_Escobar (20), Zimmerman (15), Story (34), McMahon (31), Rodgers (20), Hilliard (7). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Story (24), off Corbin. RBIs_Thomas (26), McMahon (81), Story (74), Rodgers (49). S_Freeland.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Zimmerman, García, Kieboom, Escobar 2); Colorado 7 (Cron 2, Rodgers, Freeland 2, Tapia 2). RISP_Washington 0 for 9; Colorado 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Soto, Kieboom, K.Ruiz, García, Hampson, Story. GIDP_Soto, K.Ruiz, Kieboom, García, Daza.
DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, García, Zimmerman); Colorado 4 (Story, Rodgers, Cron; Story, Cron; Story, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 9-16
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|9
|101
|5.82
|Romero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|3.38
|Murphy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|5.82
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 7-8
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|91
|4.33
|Kinley, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.63
|Sheffield, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.25
|Estévez, S, 10-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 3-0. IBB_off Corbin (Hilliard).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:00. A_21,693 (50,445).