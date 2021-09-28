WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3017154
Thomas cf300111.240
Escobar ss301010.287
Soto rf400001.318
Zimmerman 1b402001.245
K.Ruiz c401000.272
Hernandez lf211020.276
Kieboom 3b401000.217
García 2b400001.240
Corbin p201000.132
a-Bell ph000010.254
Romero p000000---
Murphy p000000.000

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31393413
Hampson cf400002.237
Sheffield p000000---
Estévez p000000---
Rodgers 2b401101.284
Story ss412100.247
Cron 1b310013.275
Díaz c402000.245
McMahon 3b401103.254
Daza rf-cf301011.283
Hilliard lf-rf201021.211
Freeland p100001.182
Kinley p000000---
b-Tapia ph-lf211001.274

Washington000000100_170
Colorado00011010x_390

a-walked for Corbin in the 7th. b-tripled for Kinley in the 7th.

LOB_Washington 7, Colorado 9. 2B_Escobar (20), Zimmerman (15), Story (34), McMahon (31), Rodgers (20), Hilliard (7). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Story (24), off Corbin. RBIs_Thomas (26), McMahon (81), Story (74), Rodgers (49). S_Freeland.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Zimmerman, García, Kieboom, Escobar 2); Colorado 7 (Cron 2, Rodgers, Freeland 2, Tapia 2). RISP_Washington 0 for 9; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Soto, Kieboom, K.Ruiz, García, Hampson, Story. GIDP_Soto, K.Ruiz, Kieboom, García, Daza.

DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, García, Zimmerman); Colorado 4 (Story, Rodgers, Cron; Story, Cron; Story, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 9-166622391015.82
Romero121102253.38
Murphy110012165.82
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 7-862-361143914.33
Kinley, H, 101-30000024.63
Sheffield, H, 3110001153.25
Estévez, S, 10-1610001094.35

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 3-0. IBB_off Corbin (Hilliard).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:00. A_21,693 (50,445).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

