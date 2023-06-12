ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37462611
Profar lf513000.248
Tovar ss500001.248
McMahon 3b321020.261
Díaz c401110.294
Grichuk dh300122.310
Jones rf400012.333
Montes 2b500004.250
Montero 1b300001.203
b-Castro ph-cf100000.264
Doyle cf301001.217
c-Moustakas ph-1b110000.250

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3539336
Duran lf301000.282
a-Refsnyder ph-lf200100.275
Verdugo rf411010.285
Turner dh302111.270
1-Reyes pr-dh000000.271
Devers 3b400001.243
Duvall cf300012.381
Casas 1b400001.197
Arroyo 2b412101.258
Wong c412000.243
Hernández ss300000.228
d-Yoshida ph101000.303

Colorado0001000102_460
Boston0000011001_392

a-lined out for Duran in the 8th. b-grounded out for Montero in the 9th. c-popped out for Doyle in the 9th. d-singled for Hernández in the 10th.

1-ran for Turner in the 8th.

E_Hernández (14), Casas (3). LOB_Colorado 10, Boston 6. 2B_Profar 2 (16), McMahon (19), Turner (13), Arroyo (8). HR_Arroyo (2), off Suter. RBIs_Díaz (30), Grichuk (12), Turner (28), Arroyo (12), Refsnyder (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Montes 2, Díaz, Tovar, Jones 3); Boston 4 (Duvall 3, Wong). RISP_Colorado 1 for 13; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_McMahon, Devers. GIDP_Montero, Casas, Verdugo, Devers.

DP_Colorado 3 (Díaz, Montero; Montes, Tovar, Moustakas; McMahon, Tovar, Moustakas); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Hernández, Casas).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold661116884.70
Suter12-311100292.06
Johnson1-30001087.11
Bard, W, 2-0110010150.92
Carasiti, S, 1-1111000103.86
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton641018983.09
Winckowski12-321121332.33
Bernardino1-30000162.79
Jansen100001103.18
Pivetta, L, 3-42-302030185.40
Jacques00000050.00
Garza1-30000022.70

Jacques pitched to 1 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Winckowski 1-0, Bernardino 3-0, Jacques 3-1, Garza 3-0. IBB_off Pivetta (McMahon).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:05. A_32,227 (37,755).

