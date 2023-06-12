|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|2
|6
|11
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Grichuk dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.310
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Montes 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|b-Castro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|c-Moustakas ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|Duran lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|a-Refsnyder ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.381
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Wong c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|d-Yoshida ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Colorado
|000
|100
|010
|2_4
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|100
|1_3
|9
|2
a-lined out for Duran in the 8th. b-grounded out for Montero in the 9th. c-popped out for Doyle in the 9th. d-singled for Hernández in the 10th.
1-ran for Turner in the 8th.
E_Hernández (14), Casas (3). LOB_Colorado 10, Boston 6. 2B_Profar 2 (16), McMahon (19), Turner (13), Arroyo (8). HR_Arroyo (2), off Suter. RBIs_Díaz (30), Grichuk (12), Turner (28), Arroyo (12), Refsnyder (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Montes 2, Díaz, Tovar, Jones 3); Boston 4 (Duvall 3, Wong). RISP_Colorado 1 for 13; Boston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_McMahon, Devers. GIDP_Montero, Casas, Verdugo, Devers.
DP_Colorado 3 (Díaz, Montero; Montes, Tovar, Moustakas; McMahon, Tovar, Moustakas); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Hernández, Casas).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|88
|4.70
|Suter
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|29
|2.06
|Johnson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|7.11
|Bard, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.92
|Carasiti, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|8
|98
|3.09
|Winckowski
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|2.33
|Bernardino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.79
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.18
|Pivetta, L, 3-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|18
|5.40
|Jacques
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Garza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.70
Jacques pitched to 1 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored_Winckowski 1-0, Bernardino 3-0, Jacques 3-1, Garza 3-0. IBB_off Pivetta (McMahon).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:05. A_32,227 (37,755).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.