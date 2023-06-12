|Colorado
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|2
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Duran lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Grichuk dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Montes 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wong c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Moustakas ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|010
|—
|4
|Boston
|000
|001
|100
|—
|3
E_Hernández (14), Casas (3). DP_Colorado 3, Boston 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Boston 6. 2B_Profar 2 (16), McMahon (19), Turner (13), Arroyo (8). HR_Arroyo (2).
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paxton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Jacques pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:05. A_32,227 (37,755).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
