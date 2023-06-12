ColoradoBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37462Totals35393
Profar lf5130Duran lf3010
Tovar ss5000Refsnyder ph-lf2001
McMahon 3b3210Verdugo rf4110
Díaz c4011Turner dh3021
Grichuk dh3001Reyes pr-dh0000
Jones rf4000Devers 3b4000
Montes 2b5000Duvall cf3000
Montero 1b3000Casas 1b4000
Castro ph-cf1000Arroyo 2b4121
Doyle cf3010Wong c4120
Moustakas ph-1b1100Hernández ss3000
Yoshida ph1010

Colorado00010001024
Boston00000110013

E_Hernández (14), Casas (3). DP_Colorado 3, Boston 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Boston 6. 2B_Profar 2 (16), McMahon (19), Turner (13), Arroyo (8). HR_Arroyo (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Seabold661116
Suter12-311100
Johnson1-300010
Bard W,2-0110010
Carasiti S,1-1111000
Boston
Paxton641018
Winckowski12-321121
Bernardino1-300001
Jansen100001
Pivetta L,3-42-302030
Jacques000000
Garza1-300000

Paxton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Jacques pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:05. A_32,227 (37,755).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you