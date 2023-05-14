|Philadelphia
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|3
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Clemens ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Doyle cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Colorado
|200
|020
|00x
|—
|4
E_Turner (5), Sosa (5), McMahon (3). DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3. 2B_Realmuto (11), Blackmon (9). HR_Doyle (2). SB_Stott (5), Doyle (6).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:33. A_30,325 (50,144).
