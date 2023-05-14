PhiladelphiaColorado
Totals34070Totals30463
Stott 2b5020Blackmon dh4220
Turner ss4020Profar lf3100
Harper dh3000Bryant rf4021
Clemens ph-dh1000Cron 1b2001
Castellanos rf4000Moustakas 1b2000
Schwarber lf4000Díaz c3010
Realmuto c4020McMahon 3b3000
Bohm 1b3010Tovar ss3000
Marsh cf2000Castro 2b3000
Sosa 3b4000Doyle cf3111

Philadelphia0000000000
Colorado20002000x4

E_Turner (5), Sosa (5), McMahon (3). DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3. 2B_Realmuto (11), Blackmon (9). HR_Doyle (2). SB_Stott (5), Doyle (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Nola L,3-3764414
Vasquez100001
Colorado
Freeland W,4-4640018
Bird100020
Lawrence230003

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:33. A_30,325 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

