PhiladelphiaColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30151Totals30493
Realmuto c4010Joe dh3010
Harper dh4010Blackmon rf2211
Castellanos rf4000Grichuk cf4012
Hoskins 1b2000Cron 1b4120
Schwarber lf4000McMahon 3b4000
Bohm 3b3110Rodgers 2b3010
Segura 2b3010Díaz c4000
Stott ss3000Hilliard lf3120
Vierling cf2000Iglesias ss3010
Gregorius ph1011
Muzziotti cf0000

Philadelphia0000000101
Colorado00000220x4

DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Gregorius (3), Iglesias (2), Cron (2), Grichuk (2), Rodgers (1). HR_Blackmon (1). S_Blackmon (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Nola L,1-251-362214
Alvarado2-300010
Norwood122210
Knebel110001
Colorado
Kuhl W,1-0620014
Kinley H,2100001
Estévez1-331100
Chacín H,12-300000
Colomé S,1-2100010

WP_Alvarado(2).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:53. A_20,403 (50,445).

