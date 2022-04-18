|Philadelphia
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|3
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Joe dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gregorius ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Muzziotti cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Colorado
|000
|002
|20x
|—
|4
DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Gregorius (3), Iglesias (2), Cron (2), Grichuk (2), Rodgers (1). HR_Blackmon (1). S_Blackmon (1).
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Alvarado(2).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:53. A_20,403 (50,445).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.